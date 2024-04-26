Ellen DeGeneres jokes about being 'most hated person in America' during stand-up show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host's popularity took a hit in July 2020 when several current and former employees on the talk show alleged they worked in a toxic environment in a BuzzFeed report. DeGeneres, who has laid low ever since the show ended after 19 years in May 2022, returned to the spotlight with her new comedy show at the Largo in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Referencing the headlines during her set, the comedian joked that she got "kicked out of show business" for being "mean" and became the "most hated person in America".