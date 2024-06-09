Emilia Clarke lands role in Netflix movie

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming animated film The Twits.

Based on Roald Dahl's children's book of the same name, The Twits will centre around Mr and Mrs Twit, who are described as the "meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world" (via Deadline).

The Twits also happen to own and run the most "disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia".

The official logline continues: "But when the Twits rise to power in their town, two brave orphans and a family of magical animals are forced to become as tricky as the Twits in order to save the city."

While it’s not yet been confirmed who will be playing who, other cast members include Cocaine Bear's Margo Martindale, Taskmaster’s Johnny Vegas and Natalie Portman.

Phil Johnston – whose previous work includes animated features Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Zootopia – Katie Shanahan and Todd Kunjan Demong are co-directors on the film, while Johnston also wrote the script with Meg Favreau.

Clarke is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones. The hit HBO series ran from 2011 to 2019.

Earlier this year, Clarke received an MBE along with her mum for their work on SameYou, a brain injury recovery charity they co-founded after Clarke survived two brain haemorrhages.

"There are times when it feels like an uphill struggle that you don’t think you’re going to reach the top of at any point," Clarke said at the time.

"There are lots of dark moments like that when you run a charity, and I speak for most people who run a charity who feel the same way. So to get something like this… it gives you such a boost of energy and momentum."



In 2019, the actor revealed that she almost died after suffering from two brain haemorrhages towards the beginning of Game of Thrones' run.

In 2019, the actor revealed that she almost died after suffering from two brain haemorrhages towards the beginning of Game of Thrones' run.





