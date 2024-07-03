Emmerdale sets up Tom and Belle's dark new scenes

The following article references coercive control and domestic violence.

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale has set up dark scenes ahead for Tom and Belle King.

It was revealed earlier this week that Tom intends to further isolate Belle from her supportive family by taking a job interview in Wales.

In recent months, Tom has been both physically and emotionally abusive to Belle, with his latest lies coming as he pretends he needs to use a wheelchair following his accidental electrocution.

In Wednesday's (July 3) episode, Tom encouraged Belle to take Piper the dog out for a walk while he secretly had an interview for a position in Wales.

ITV

Belle met up with Charity in the village, where her relative tried to make peace after their row earlier this week. Charity insisted she was always available to talk, but Belle simply brushed her off.

During the job interview, Tom was told that this new position would be in a very remote part of Wales, which only intrigued him more since he could further isolate Belle.

"[My wife] she's always lived a quiet life. Something like this, it's perfect for her," Tom told the interviewer.

Once Belle got home, Tom tried to fool her into accompanying him to Wales by claiming it would just be a holiday.

"Natural diversity, wildflowers, it's a paradise," he promised.

ITV

Tom revealed that he'd found a stone-built cottage that is "miles away from anyone", then eerily told her: "It'll just be me and you, and nature."

Belle agreed to go with Tom on this supposed holiday, after complimenting him for picking a "perfect" location.

"They say that it's so beautiful that once you get there, you'll never want to leave," he ominously told his wife.

Earlier this week, producer Sophie Roper told Digital Spy and other media that this Welsh cottage will be the setting of very dark scenes between Belle and Tom.

"We've got a special episode coming up that sees Tom and Belle head off to Wales on a trip away together," she said. "Actually, we recreated Wales in Yorkshire! Our fantastic design team [did it]. We've got a cottage up in the village, which we've re-dressed and made this beautiful Welsh retreat. So it's really fantastic, the lengths they've gone to, to create that within our world."

She continued: "The story of course, though, set to the backdrop of this beautiful cottage will be really hard-hitting and difficult at moments. Tom is very much isolating Belle from her family, from her surroundings, from everything she knows and loves, which is very much unfortunately a typical trait of abusers and people who are trying to isolate their victim from their family."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk), New Beginnings Peer Support (www.newbeginningspeersupport.com) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

