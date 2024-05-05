Emmerdale star Zoe Henry calls for Rhona role in Belle storyline

The following article contains discussion of themes including domestic abuse.

Emmerdale spoilers follow.



Emmerdale star Zoe Henry has called for her character Rhona Goskirk to play a role in Belle King's ongoing abuse storyline.

Unknown to anyone in the village, Belle has faced a troubling few weeks at the hands of her new husband Tom, who has begun to physically and verbally lash out at her.

The difficult storyline will come to a head during the soap's upcoming special episode, which will see Tom, Belle, Marlon and Rhona take centre stage during a dinner party that descends into chaos.

Emmerdale will step away from its usual style by showing two different perspectives, which will help explore the ongoing problems in both relationships.

Ahead of the episode airing next week, Henry has shared her hopes for Rhona to support Belle in the aftermath of her abuse — after she was sexually assaulted by her ex-husband Pierce Harris on their wedding day in 2017.

"That will, of course, be devastating for her, but I hope Rhona can be there for Belle when Tom does eventually get exposed," she said.

Speaking about whether Rhona and Marlon are aware of Belle's troubling situation, she added: "No clue, they're too focused on themselves. That said, so are most of the guests at the table, plus Tom is playing a clever discreet game. That's what's so engaging about this episode."

Rhona has faced her own troubles recently. Following Gus Malcolm's court case last month, which saw Rhona acquitted of kidnapping baby Ivy, Marlon has struggled to forgive his wife for her decision to turn against Gus.

Marlon actor Mark Charnock went on to explain how their marriage will reach breaking point in the special episode, saying: "They're so wrapped up in themselves, nobody had the slightest clue of what Belle's going through.

"There's this tension there all of the time and the audience will be wanting one of the couples to see it. It's right in front of them but they just don't. This is what the episode is about. What you see public-facing doesn't always reflect what's going on behind closed doors."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk), New Beginnings Peer Support (www.newbeginningspeersupport.com) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.



