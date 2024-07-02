An Epic Karate Showdown Ensues in Final Season of ‘Cobra Kai’

?si=e18BPnR_wQ6wKPqp

The dojos of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang have united in the first part of the sixth and final season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai. A new trailer is out for part one, which is slated to release on the streamer later this month.

As Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) clash while running their newly formed dojo, the duo prepares students for the upcoming Sekai Taikai. As the world’s premiere karate championship, they’ll be facing top talent, along with an unlikely competitor.

The trailer sees John Kreese (Martin Kove) make a return after escaping prison at the end of the last season. LaRusso may have a few tricks up his sleeve, courtesy of Mr. Miyagi, after discovering a box hidden by his mentor long ago.

Cobra Kai is set 30 years after the events of Karate Kid. The first part of the sixth season will arrive on Netflix on July 18, followed by a second part in November and a third in 2025.

Watch the official trailer for the final season of Cobra Kai above.