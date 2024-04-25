The Equalizer Renewed for Season 5 at CBS

Robyn McCall & Co. will stay in business for the foreseeable future.

CBS has renewed The Equalizer for Season 5, TVLine has learned.

“The Equalizer, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, via statement. “The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season.”

Season-to-date, The Equalizer is averaging 8.3 million total viewers and a 0.65 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), which is right on par with its Season 3 numbers. Out of the 14 dramas that CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 5 in total audience (trailing Tracker, NCIS, FBI and Blue Bloods), and fourth in the demo (behind Tracker, FBI and Fire Country).

The series’ in-limbo status landed it a spot on TVLine’s recent list of unrenewed broadcast shows; 10% of readers who participated in a related poll wanted The Equalizer to get another season, landing it fifth behind Law & Order: Organized Crime (still on the bubble), NCIS: Hawai’i (still on the bubble), CSI: Vegas (now cancelled) and So Help Me Todd (now cancelled).

What do you think about The Equalizer‘s renewal? Are you pumped for Season 5? Hit the comments and let us know!

