ERic Green weather July 4

Amazing Footage Shows Record-Breaking Hurricane Beryl From Space. Astronauts on the International Space Station captured this footage of Hurricane Beryl in the Atlantic Ocean on the morning of Monday, 1 July 2024. Hurricane Beryl has already caused widespread devastation across several Caribbean nations, with at least one confirmed death as it made landfall. Thousands remain without power or are taking refuge in temporary shelters in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and St Lucia. Hurricane Beryl intensified from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in just 42 hours - one of only six other Atlantic hurricanes to do so. Remarkably, the previous earliest hurricane to achieve this feat was on 1 September. Usually, hurricanes intensify more quickly at the height of the hurricane season in September, when waters in the Atlantic are warmer. However, the storm drew its unprecedented strength from record warm waters in late June and July, which are currently hotter than typically seen even at the peak of the season. Beryl has set several records in its rapid escalation. It became the earliest Category 4 Atlantic hurricane, and later advanced to become the earliest Category 5 hurricane ever observed in the Atlantic basin.