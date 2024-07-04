ERic Green weather July 4

Latest Stories
See damage left by Hurricane Beryl in Barbados as it sustains Category 5 status
Hurricane Beryl has continued to grow in intensity, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on Monday night.
- The Canadian Press
Beryl heads toward Jamaica as a major hurricane after ripping through southeast Caribbean
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier crossing islands in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.
- The Weather Network
Thunderstorm, heavy rain risk bubbles up in Ontario. Forecast details, here
A passing cold front will be the trigger for thunderstorms with heavy rain to develop across much of Ontario on Wednesday
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Beryl roars by Jamaica after killing at least 7 people in the southeast Caribbean
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
- The Weather Network
Will Death Valley flirt with a world record next week? It's on the table
There are reasons why Death Valley, Calif., is called the hottest place on Earth. A massive heat dome could bring it another world record next week
- The Weather Network - Video
Hurricane Beryl closing in on Jamaica, track its next move here
A powerful and dangerous Hurricane Beryl is churning the Caribbean Sea. Get the latest tropical forecast with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- CNN
As it gets hotter, 13,000 families in this pocket of America live without electricity
As global temperatures keep rising, the rush to fully electrify one of the poorest regions in the United States is more urgent than ever.
- Miami Herald
Jamaica braces for Hurricane Beryl, slightly weaker but still a dangerous Cat 4 storm
Hurricane Beryl could bring up to 8 feet of storm surge in Jamaica.
- Cover Media
Amazing Footage Shows Record-Breaking Hurricane Beryl From Space
Amazing Footage Shows Record-Breaking Hurricane Beryl From Space. Astronauts on the International Space Station captured this footage of Hurricane Beryl in the Atlantic Ocean on the morning of Monday, 1 July 2024. Hurricane Beryl has already caused widespread devastation across several Caribbean nations, with at least one confirmed death as it made landfall. Thousands remain without power or are taking refuge in temporary shelters in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and St Lucia. Hurricane Beryl intensified from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in just 42 hours - one of only six other Atlantic hurricanes to do so. Remarkably, the previous earliest hurricane to achieve this feat was on 1 September. Usually, hurricanes intensify more quickly at the height of the hurricane season in September, when waters in the Atlantic are warmer. However, the storm drew its unprecedented strength from record warm waters in late June and July, which are currently hotter than typically seen even at the peak of the season. Beryl has set several records in its rapid escalation. It became the earliest Category 4 Atlantic hurricane, and later advanced to become the earliest Category 5 hurricane ever observed in the Atlantic basin.
- The Canadian Press
Massive makos, Queen Bosses and a baby angel shark on Discovery 'Shark Week,' where women shine
NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine stepping into a life-sized whale carcass decoy and steering it into deep water. You're looking — yes, looking — for a group of hungry sharks to spark a feeding frenzy. To attract them, you shoot out hundreds of gallons of synthetic blood and chum. Then watch them lose it.
- The Canadian Press
To save spotted owls, US officials plan to kill hundreds of thousands of another owl species
To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their cousins.
- The Canadian Press
California city cancels July Fourth fireworks as firefighters battle flames amid hot weather
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials in a Northern California community cancelled an annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration as an estimated 26,000 residents remained displaced by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of firefighters toiled under extreme heat to keep flames from reaching more homes.
- WPBF - West Palm Beach
FWC trapper catches 17 foot Burmese python in Florida Everglades
The invasive snake was captured at the Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area west of Fort Lauderdale.
- The Canadian Press
GM will pay $146 million in penalties because 5.9 million older vehicles emit excess carbon dioxide
WASHINGTON (AP) — General Motors will pay nearly $146 million in penalties to the federal government because 5.9 million of its older vehicles do not comply with emissions and fuel economy standards.
- The Canadian Press
Calgary lifts indoor water restrictions, outdoor ban remains after water main break
CALGARY — Calgary’s month-long water conservation crisis is one big step closer to being over, as the mayor announced Tuesday that residents are no longer being asked to restrict their indoor water use.
- CBC
Many popular heat pump models recalled due to overheating risk
Several major brands have recalled certain heat pump models in Canada because they can switch from air conditioning to heating mode following a power interruption.The recall affects Daikin, Amana and Goodman brands.The recall doesn't affect heat pumps installed for free through a P.E.I. government program for low-income homeowners, according to the province's Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.'While the provincial free heat pump program does install some Daikin units, the reca
- The Daily Beast
Death Valley Set to Break Its Own Record for Earth’s Hottest Place
Death Valley, California, is expecting a roasting heat wave this July 4th week—and could break its own record for the world’s hottest place within days.Temperatures will be so blistering that rescue helicopters will not be allowed to fly.The heat wave currently scorching California is expected to bring exceptionally high temperatures to Death Valley this week. Weather geeks are closely monitoring the situation, hoping to see the mercury rise above 130 degrees Fahrenheit. (At 131 degrees, tender
- Canadian Press Videos
Scientists discover huge salamander-like predator that existed before dinosaurs
Scientists have identified a giant salamanderlike predator with sharp fangs that likely ruled waters 280 million years ago.
- Canadian Press Videos
Rescued lion cub Freya safe in South Africa, but many others bred to be shot
Freya, a six-month-old lion cub rescued from the wildlife trade in Lebanon, poked a curious nose out of her transport crate and sniffed the air. Satisfied, she took her first cautious steps in her new forever home in a sanctuary in South Africa.
- WFTS-Tampa
Tracking the Tropics | July 3, Evening Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.