Who Is Eric Roberts' Wife? All About Eliza Roberts

Actor Eric Roberts and his wife, Eliza Roberts, have been married for more than three decades.

The couple first met on a flight from New York City to Los Angeles, but they remained just friends because he was in a relationship at the time. On Feb. 10, 1991, he welcomed his daughter, actress Emma Roberts, with then-girlfriend Kelly Cunningham. The couple split a few months later, and Eric and Eliza started dating that same year.

They got married in 1992 and have been together ever since.

“My wife is my hero," Eric told the Love, Drugs and Hollywood podcast in 2020. "She's smarter than me and she’s as talented as me and then some. She’s also better looking than me ... And she taught me how to be a grown-up to some degree.”

The actor added, “She rescued me from my ridiculous, silly childhood self, and this is something that I really treasure.”

Her parents were screenwriters

Eliza was born into the entertainment industry. According to the Los Angeles Times, her father, David Rayfield, frequently collaborated with director Sydney Pollack and is responsible for films including Three Days of the Condor.

Her mother, Lila Garrett, won multiple Emmys for her writing on shows such The ABC Afternoon Playbreak and The Julie Andrews Hour. She was also a producer and a director.

"I grew up in the business," Eliza told Independent Film Quarterly. "I started acting as a child, and so did Eric. I always was an actress."

Eliza and Eric met on a flight

Though Eric told The Good, The Bad and The Sequel podcast in 2021 that Eliza tried to cast him "in a bunch of different stuff, a bunch of different times," it never worked out. After running in the same circles for years, they finally met in person on a flight from New York to L.A.

“I was in another relationship at the time,” Eric told Howard Stern in 1994. “I’m reading a script, she’s reading a script, I tell her who my favorite writer is, the name's David Rayfield ... he just happens to be her father.”

They exchanged phone numbers, and Eric later called Eliza while she was heading out the door to see a play. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan from The Walking Dead was babysitting her two kids when the phone rang. Morgan answered, and he told Eliza she had to take the call before she left.

"The babysitter covers the phone and says, 'This sounds like Eric Roberts ... You're taking this call, or I'm going to die,’ " he recalled.

She manages Eric

Eliza has acted throughout her career and appeared in major shows such as All in the Family and movies including National Lampoon's Animal House. However, according to her Instagram bio, she does a lot of work behind the scenes as an acting coach, a casting director and Eric's manager.

In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Eric credited his wife with overseeing his wild schedule and the up to 30 project opportunities he receives daily.

“We’re always moving things around,” Eliza told the outlet. "It’s pretty wild. But considering they give you all these mind exercises as you get older to keep your mind sharp ... I don’t think we need those!”

They have appeared in many films together

Eric has amassed more than 700 film and TV appearances in his 50 years as an actor — and he shares a few of those with his wife. The couple has acted together in The Way Shower, First Dog, Nature of the Beast and more. Eliza told Independent Film Quarterly that the toughest roles for her to play are the ones closest to home.

"Actually, the hardest thing I had to do with my husband was a love scene," she said. "Other than that, I find him really fun to work with. We always run our lines together. We pretty much work together 24 hours a day."

She has two kids

Eliza has two children from a previous marriage.

According to a 2023 interview for the Roger the Wild Child Show, her daughter, Morgan Simons, is a chef and a mom of two. Her son, Keaton Simons, is the lead guitarist and musical director for country artist Brett Young, per his Instagram bio.

She's close with Emma

Eliza is supportive of not only her children's creative ventures, but also her stepdaughter's. During an appearance with Eric on the Roger the Wild Child Show, she said her bond with Emma was "instantaneous" and that she "immediately loved her."

Being a part of an artistic family can be challenging and competitive, but Eric said everyone gets along because they have all followed their own pursuits.

"The interesting thing about our family is everybody is successful," he said. "Keaton, Morgan, Julie, Emma, me, Eliza — we all have a goal we accomplished. We all arrived at a place we wanted to get to. We all have that in our favor."



