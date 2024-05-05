Eva Mendes Shows Support for Ryan Gosling's New Movie “The Fall Guy” in Sweet New Post

The actress, 50, mentioned her partner Gosling's new action movie in a post on Instagram on May 4

Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection; Phillip Faraone/Getty Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes is a big fan of Ryan Gosling’s new movie!

On Saturday, May 4, the actress, 50, referenced her partner Gosling’s new film The Fall Guy in a supportive post while sharing a side-by-side of the pair in gold outfits in a funny reference to his stuntman character in the movie.

In the image, a shot of Gosling, 43, from the film dressed in character as Colt Seavers in a head-to-toe gold outfit was spliced next to a photo of Mendes posing for her recent photoshoot with PEOPLE in a full gold look to match.

“Do you believe in happy endings?” Mendes wrote in the caption. “Aliana & Space Cowboy together at last.”

In The Fall Guy, Gosling plays a stunt double for the character Space Cowboy (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who has a romance with an alien called Aliana in the fictional movie that is being directed by Emily Blunt's character. In her post, Mendes playfully referred to herself and Gosling as the two characters.

“If you know, you know … ❤️,” the actress added in her post while tagging the movie.

Mendes shared a post supporting Gosling's new film 'The Fall Guy' on May 4

Mendes’ show of support for Gosling’s latest film comes after the actor sweetly supported her in her upcoming project while promoting The Fall Guy in the U.K. last month.

During the U.K. press tour for the film, Gosling wore a T-shirt with the name of Mendes’ children’s book Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries — which is due out this Fall — printed across the front in black letters.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Mendes is a big fan of Gosling's new stunt movie

Mendes releases her first children’s picture book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, on Sept. 17. The actress told PEOPLE in February that the book was a “love letter” to her and Gosling’s own daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8.

At the Los Angeles premiere of The Fall Guy on April 30, Gosling said of Mendes’ new project it is “such a beautiful book.”

“We read a lot of kids’ books and it’s one of the best I have read,” he raved. “It’s really about something and beautiful.”

Mendes discussed the open ways in which she and Gosling support each other while speaking to PEOPLE for this week's Beautiful Issue.

"... In all the ways I need to be supported, he's got me in all the ways," the Girl in Progress star shared.

