Evacuation order lifted in central Labrador after wildfires forced them to flee

CHURCHILL FALLS, N.L. — Officials have lifted an evacuation order in central Labrador that forced about 750 residents and workers to flee the community of Churchill Falls amid raging wildfires.

The Town of Churchill Falls lifted the order this evening, two weeks after it was first issued.

The fire that had threatened the community and the nearby hydro plant, which serves Labrador and Quebec, is now listed as "being held," meaning it is no longer spreading.

The town says in an update on its website that it expects the fire will be declared "under control" in the coming days.

However, it says residents coming back home should still be prepared for conditions to change.

Residents of Churchill Falls were given about 45 minutes on June 19 to pack up their belongings and leave after a sudden shift in the winds began driving the wildfire toward the community.

