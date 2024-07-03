Evacuation order lifted in Churchill Falls as forest fire anxieties ease

Residents and visitors of Churchill Falls travelled to Happy Valley-Goose Bay on June 19 as wildfires threatened the town. As of July 2, the evacuation order has been lifted. (Submitted by Trina Myles Wilson)

Residents of the power-generating Labrador town of Churchill Falls were told Wednesday night they can return home, after two weeks of wildfires threatening the community and its hydro plant.

The town announced on Wednesday evening that the evacuation order has been lifted.

The fire is now listed as being held, meaning sufficient action has been taken to prevent further fire spread.

Largely a company town, Churchill Falls exists to operate one of North America's largest power plants. Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, a Crown corporation, operates the plant.

Work is being done to fully restore services in the town.

There is currently a boil water advisory in effect.

Fuel services and grocery stores will reopen on Thursday. The grocery store will reopen at noon AT and close at 8 p.m. The hours for fuel services will be posted as soon as they are available.

The town is encouraging residents to begin their travels home in the morning as a safety precaution.

Hydro employees and families will be contacted directly to discuss travel preparations and are asked not to book air travel until they have been contacted.