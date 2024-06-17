Evacuations underway in North Highlands as deputies disarm ‘live’ pipe bomb, sheriff says

Sacramento County deputies are working to disarm what authorities determined to be a live pipe bomb Monday that caused evacuations at a North Highlands recycling facility.

Deputies were called about 11:15 a.m. to the 4700 block of Watt Avenue, the Republic Services Recycling Center, for reports of a bomb, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

Gandhi said bomb experts determined the pipe bomb to be “a live device and are working to disarm it.”

The business, located in a shopping complex with a Walmart Supercenter, was evacuated.