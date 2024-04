Famous birthdays for April 29: Jerry Seinfeld, Master P

Jerry Seinfeld watches Casper Ruud of Norway against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Men's Finals of the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billy Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 11. The comedian turns 70 on April 29. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.

April 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Publisher William Randolph Hearst in 1863

-- Bandleader and composer Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington in 1899

-- Japanese Emperor Hirohito in 1901

Kacey Musgraves performs with Willie Nelson at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13, 2019. Nelson turns 91 on April 29. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Celeste Holm in 1917

-- Musician Toots Thielemans, born Jean-Baptiste Frédéric Isidor, Baron Thielemans, in 1922

Katherine Langford arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The actor turns 28 on April 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- British skiffle group leader Lonnie Donegan in 1931

-- Country singer Willie Nelson in 1933 (age 91)

Uma Thurman arrives on the red carpet at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala on January 8 in New York City. The actor turns 54 on April 29. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luis Aparicio in 1934 (age 90)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Conductor Zubin Mehta in 1936 (age 88)

-- Financier/Ponzi scheme operator Bernard Madoff in 1938

-- Musician Duane Allen (Oak Ridge Boys) in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Tommy James in 1947 (age 77)

-- Long-distance runner/former U.S. Rep. Jim Ryun, R-Kan., in 1947 (age 77)

-- Golfer/TV analyst Johnny Miller in 1947 (age 77)

-- Auto racer Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1951

-- Comedian Nora Dunn in 1952 (age 72)

-- Comedian/actor/producer Jerry Seinfeld in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Leslie Jordan in 1955

-- Actor Kate Mulgrew in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Daniel Day-Lewis in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Michelle Pfeiffer in 1958 (age 66)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Eve Plumb in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Tennis player Andre Agassi in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Uma Thurman in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Master P, born Percy Robert Miller, in 1970 (age 54)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Darby Stanchfield in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Mike Hogan (Cranberries) in 1973 (age 51)

-- Tennis doubles specialist Bob Bryan in 1978 (age 46)

-- Tennis doubles specialist Mike Bryan in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Tyler Labine in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Katherine Langford in 1996 (age 28)

-- U.S. women's national soccer team member Mallory Pugh in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Ella Hunt in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Xochitl Gomez in 2006 (age 18)