This Fan-Favourite From The Traitors Just Confirmed He's Heading Into The Love Island Villa

Claudia Winkleman with the cast of The Traitors season one BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

While Joey Essex’s arrival in the Love Island villa has split opinion right down the middle, another international version of the hit dating show is also welcoming a contestant who has prior TV experience.

On Tuesday night, it was confirmed that Love Island USA will be welcoming British reality star Aaron Evans when it gets underway next week.

If Aaron looks at all familiar, that’s probably because he took part in the inaugural series of the BBC’s The Traitors, where he went on to win the whole thing alongside fellow Faithfuls Meryl and Hannah.

During his time on the show, he became a real favourite among fans of the show thanks to his emotional honesty, his frank discussions about his ADHD and how it affected his Traitors experience and the fact he wanted to win the prize money to help his mum out.

Now, he’s trying out a very different reality show and looking for love on the American version of Love Island.

Aaron in his official Love Island press photo Peacock

“The Brit has arrived,” he declared in a teaser video for the series, before admitting to being a “mama’s boy”, which he insisted would influence his decisions in the villa.

Aaron’s official Love Island bio also sees him describe himself as a “Harry Potter nerd”, naming Margot Robbie as his top celebrity crush.

While the British version of Love Island takes place in Mallorca each summer, its American counterpart sees singletons flying out to Fiji in their pursuit of romance.

As well as Love Island and The Traitors, Aaron previously appeared on an episode of the Channel 4 dating show First Dates and the BBC game show Celebrity Mastermind, where his specialist subjects was the cephalopod.

MORE REALITY TV NEWS: