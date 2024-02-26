This New Fantasy Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This adventure fantasy series is a live-action adaptation of the beloved animated version that ran on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. The latest installment in the franchise premiered on Feb. 22 to mixed reviews.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” is set in a world where some people have the power to telekinetically manipulate or “bend” either water, fire, earth or air. There is one, however, who can bend all four elements.

A new sci-fi thriller called “Constellation” is the second most popular show on Apple TV+ at the moment.

The series premiered on Feb. 21 with the release of the first three episodes, but subsequent episodes will drop one by one on Wednesdays. “Constellation” stars Noomi Rapace as a Swedish astronaut who journeys back to Earth after a fatal disaster on the International Space Station. Upon arrival, however, she learns that important aspects of her life are missing or different.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” is the No. 2 show on Max right now. Larry David’s hit sitcom first premiered on HBO in the year 2000, but the 12th season, which began on Feb. 4, will be the final one.

The series finale is scheduled to air on April 7, bringing an end to David’s hilarious portrayal of a fictionalized version of himself and the various hijinks he gets into.

ABC’s “The Rookie” is one of the top shows on Hulu following the release of its sixth season on Feb. 20.

The police procedural stars Nathan Fillion as a 45-year-old man who move sto Los Angeles, where he becomes the oldest rookie on the LAPD force.

“The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy” premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 23. The new animated show centers on two alien surgeons who treat a variety of unusual sci-fi woes.

“The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy” features the voices of Natasha Lyonne, Kieran Culkin, Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Maya Rudolph, Bowen Yang, Sam Smith, Tracee Ellis Ross, Greta Lee and more.

