Far-reaching effects to impede travel with major Ontario winter storm

Ontario's quiet winter thus far is no more, thanks to a disruptive, expansive Texas low that will bring a bevy of precipitation types Tuesday and Wednesday.

Numerous winter storm watches and special weather statements are in place across Ontario. Snowfall warnings and/or winter weather travel advisories may be issued for some regions as this event draws nearer.

Some areas across Ontario are in line to see up to 25 cm of snow and 50-70 km/h wind gusts, in addition to heavy rain. As well, there is also the potential for freezing rain in some locales, so drivers will need to brace for dicey conditions.

As a result, widespread travel disruptions are likely while the storm pushes across the province. Snowfall amounts and the threat for icy conditions may catch some drivers off guard.

Classic winter storm setup

It’s a classic winter storm that’s carving an unusual track. The sprawling low-pressure system will draw on cold air from Canada, warm and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico, and a tremendous amount of energy swinging over the Rockies to produce an array of hazardous weather across the continent.

Disruptive storms in the middle of January tend to track farther east than our current storm will. This system will move from Texas straight into the Great Lakes—a path more common of an early spring storm than a mid-winter soaker.

Precipitation starts as snow before switching to rain

Snow, rain and winds will comprise the first major system of 2024 for Ontario. Confidence is steadily increasing in the impacts.

The highest uncertainty will be snowfall totals along the Golden Horseshoe as the heavy snow versus rain line will be razor thin.

image19

Expect a swath of heavy wet snowfall to develop on Tuesday morning across the southwest, moving into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) late morning and eventually extending towards Ottawa Valley and northeastern sections by the afternoon.

Here’s where the forecast gets complicated: A transition to heavy rainfall is expected in southern Ontario as we head through Tuesday.

image12

Areas that quickly change over include the Niagara Peninsula, and shorelines of lakes Erie and Huron where snowfall amounts will be much lower. But, where the snow holds on will create difficult winter travel, and that includes several frequented highways north of Toronto.

The GTA cities closest to the lake shores may transition to rainfall first by Tuesday evening. But, the 400-series highways (401, 407, 400) and higher elevations may hold onto heavy snow that may pile up to 10-25 cm.

image22

Tuesday evening's commute will be severely impacted with blowing snow, as winds ramp up, as well. It's advised to avoid travel if possible, but, if not, make sure you leave extra time to get home.

Orangeville and Shelburne will transition through the evening after receiving 15-25 cm of snow, similar to Ottawa and northern parts of eastern Ontario. The transition begins Tuesday overnight, with a brief period of rain ending Wednesday morning.

image2

Gusty winds likely through Wednesday

The biggest outlier with this low is its forecast barometric pressure, around 975 hPa as it churns across Lake Huron –– on the strong side for any time of year. The record January low pressure sits in the 960s, so that record is safe.

Strong winds will develop Tuesday morning, first out of the southeast, which will help to continue the snow, so the milder temperatures will remain south. Tuesday overnight into Wednesday, however, winds shift to the southwest, and eventually west, bringing in milder temperatures.

image1

Wind gusts are expected to reach a widespread 50-60 km/h throughout Ontario, with some areas along the Lake Huron shorelines seeing upwards to 70 km/h.

An active pattern is expected to continue through the third week of January, with the potential for a few days of very cold weather between January 15 and 20.

