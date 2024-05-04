Fire crews tackle blaze at Shipley industrial estate

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in Bradford.

At its height, 12 crews were involved in the operation at a single-storey building on Jubilee Way, Shipley, after being called at 05:15 BST.

There were no reports of anyone being injured, according to West Yorkshire Fire Service.

People living in the area have been asked to keep their doors and windows shut due to smoke in the air, a spokesperson added.

The fire service said the number of crews involved had since been reduced to six, with two aerial ladder appliances being used to deal with the blaze.

The spokesperson said West Yorkshire Police, the ambulance service, the Environment Agency and gas and electric utility firms had also been involved.

Meanwhile, the fire service said it had been working with Network Rail due to the proximity of train lines near the scene of the blaze.

