First-Look Photo of Pierce Brosnan, Amir El-Masry From Set of Boxing Drama ‘Giant’ Revealed

The first-look photo of Pierce Brosnan and Amir El-Masry on the set of “Giant,” written and directed by Rowan Athale, has been revealed. The sports drama is shooting in Leeds, England.

“Giant” is based on the true-life story of British-Yemeni boxer Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed (El-Masry) and his rags to riches ascent to a world championship under the tutelage of his Irish-born boxing trainer Brendan Ingle (Brosnan).

The picture is financed by AGC Studios and BondIt Media Capital. The producers are Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions, Kevin Sampson of White Star Productions and Stuart Ford, AGC Studios chairman and CEO.

Executive producers are Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood of Balboa Productions, AGC Studios’ Miguel Palos, Zach Garrett and Anant Tamirisa, BondIt’s Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Tyler Gould, Michael Ewing and True Brit Entertainment’s Zygi Kamasa.

True Brit has taken U.K. distribution rights with AGC International handling international sales on the title.

Originally scheduled to shoot all of its interiors in Malta, AGC moved the production back to the U.K. making the film one of the first productions to directly relocate as a result of the recently enacted Independent Film Tax Credit announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

