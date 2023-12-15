FIU QB recruit was once on course to play baseball at UM before football won his heart

As an eighth-grader, Bradenton-based Clayton Dees committed to the University of Miami as a shortstop.

Four years later, Dees has changed schools … and sports.

On Wednesday, Dees – now a 6-2, 190-pound quarterback – is expected to sign a football scholarship to FIU.

“My whole life, I thought baseball was my thing,” Dees said. “But once ‘Friday Night Lights’ hit, I fell in love with football.”

Dees, whose father, David, was a walk-on defensive back at Florida State, plans to study business at FIU. His other offers were from Temple, UAB, Fordham, Holy Cross, Massachusetts, Charleston Southern and Appalachian State.

However, FIU offensive coordinator David Yost won Dees over with his experience and knowledge.

“My relationship with Coach Yost was unlike any other,” Dees said. “I trust him to develop me as a quarterback.”

Asked about Yost’s trademark long, blond hair, Dees joked: “My mom (Heather) and (Yost) have the same hair color, and they bonded over that.”

Dees’ biggest coaching influence so far has been Rashad West. Dees wasn’t even playing football in the spring of his sophomore year when West saw whim throw the ball in a physical education class.

From there, Dees played for West as a junior, starting at quarterback for Lakewood Ranch. Then, when West took the job at Bradenton’s Palmetto High, Dees followed him.

Bradenton Palmetto High quarterback Clayton Dees is set to sign with FIU next week.

As a senior, Dees completed 55.7 percent of his passes for an average of 203 yards per game. He had 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

West believes Dees has tremendous potential because he has been playing football just two years.

“Clayton has the ability to process things, and his a natural ability to throw the ball,” West said. “He’s a dual-threat quarterback who can extend plays with his legs.”

West, who formerly coached in Broward County at Western and Coral Springs, got Dees noticed by colleges when he sent out his junior-year video.

FIU was the first school to respond.

Beyond his football skill, Dees is a high-character person, according to West.

Story continues

“Clayton has a very engaging personality,” West said of Dees, who plans to study Business. “Whenever he’s done playing football, he has a future in sales.”

Dees won’t disagree with that, saying: “I like connecting with people.”

Starting next season, those connections could include the ones he makes with FIU receivers.

Bradenton Palmetto High quarterback Clayton Dees was once on a path to play baseball at the University of Miami before falling in love with football. He is set to sign to play quarterback at FIU.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Including Dees, FIU has commitments from 12 recruits who are expected to make it official on Wednesday when the early-signing period begins.

Notably, FIU has commitments from a pair of defensive tackles who played in state finals earlier this month: 6-3, 270-pound Robert Williams, who won a title with Columbus; and 6-1, 260-pound Germain Carter, who came in second with Norland.

Columbus coach Dave Dunn said Williams is a high-character person.

“We won state because of our defensive line, and Robert was a big part of that as well as our team captain,” Dunn said. “Robert walks around school with a big smile on his face – as if he has a million dollars in the bank, and he does not.

“FIU was at our practices a lot, recruiting our kids. They have done a better than their previous staff in terms of making their presence known.”

Dunn said he’s happy Williams will be joined at FIU by two other ex-Columbus players: defensive end Jeramy Passmore and St. Thomas University transfer Alejandro Prado, who is a kicker.

“Jeramy is a mature individual,” Dunn said. “He will be the right kind of mentor for Robert.”

Carter, meanwhile, has a non-stop motor, which propelled him to double-digit sacks this year, according to Norland coach Daryle Heidelburg.

“He played running back in Little League,” Heidelburg said. “That’s what makes him so agile.

“If (Carter) were two inches taller, he’s be getting offers from Power Five schools. He’s not the prototype in terms of size, but he’s still one of the best lineman in South Florida.”

FIU 2024 FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS

QB: Clayton Dees, 6-2, 190, Bradenton Palmetto

WR: Nicholas Smith, 6-1, 170, Stranahan

WR: Eric Nelson Jr., 6-3, 170, Miramar

C/G: Jonathan Rodriguez, 6-5, 280, Cardinal Gibbons

C/G: Knajee Saffold, 6-4, 300, Port St. Lucie/Treasure Coast

DL: Robert Williams, 6-3, 270, Columbus

DL: Germaine Carter, 6-1, 260, Norland

LB: Josiah Taylor, 6-0, 210, Sebring

CB: Raheim Sexil, 6-1, 175, Riverview Sumner

S: Sadonnie Gay, 6-1, 185, Miami Northwestern

S: Ashton Levells, 6-0, 165, Butler C.C.

S: Jaden Williams, 6-2, 185, Plantation