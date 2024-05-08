Five rescued after getting cut off on sandbank

BBC
·1 min read
From the foreshore at Askam looking north-west across the Duddon Sands towards Millom on the left and Black Combe in the distance
The group got stuck in the Duddon Sands area on Tuesday [Rob Noble/Geograph]

Five people were rescued after they were cut off by the incoming tide and got stuck on a sandbank in Cumbria.

The alarm was raised by a fisherman who reported people trapped between Roanhead and Hodbarrow Point on Tuesday evening.

Duddon Inshore Rescue and Furness Coastguard were called at about 20:40 BST.

"The group were rescued and returned to Duddon base where they were checked for injuries and returned to their parked car," Furness Coastguard said.

A Duddon Inshore Rescue crew, who had been doing maintenance checks after finishing a committee meeting, launched the inshore boat and sent two quad bikes to the scene.

Three people were rescued by boat and two by quad bikes.

"Furness Coastguard were also tasked to assist with the call out and gave a safety talk to the five lucky persons who were rescued," a spokesperson added.

