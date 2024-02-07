Five-star luxury: These South Florida hotels, restaurants, spas ranked best in the world
The Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards have just been announced for 2024, and there are a few — but not many — changes for hotels, spas and restaurants in South Florida.
The awards, an international rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and cruises, covers more than 2,000 properties worldwide. The 2024 awards, Forbes’ 66th, feature 340 Five-Star, 600 Four-Star and 503 Recommended hotels; 78 Five-Star, 121 Four-Star and 59 Recommended restaurants; 126 Five-Star and 201 Four-Star spas.
READ MORE: Luxury waterfront hotels near Miami Beach just named the best in the country
You’ll find many of the usual Miami-area suspects in the Five-Star hotel awards, including Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles Beach and Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside, which were just named the best hotels in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
Once again, the exclusive Japanese omakase bar Naoe was the only Miami-area restaurant to earn a Five-Star rating.
Four Miami Beach restaurants earned Four-Star ratings, however: Los Fuegos by Francis Mallman and Pao by Paul Qui, both located at Faena Hotel. Two new Miami-Dade restaurants made the Four-Star list as well for the first time: Il Mulino New York at Acqualina Resort on Sunny Isles Beach and Lido Restaurant and Terrace at the Four Seasons at the Surf Club in Surfside.
Here are the South Florida hotels, spas and restaurants highlighted in the 2024 awards.
Five-Star hotels
Acqualina Resort, Sunny Isles Beach
Boca Raton Beach Club
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa
Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside
Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
The Setai, Miami Beach
St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Five-Star spas
Acqualina Spa, Sunny Isles Beach
Eau Spa at Eau Palm Beach Resort
Spa Palmera, The Boca Raton Beach Club
Palm Beach Spa at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach
Spa Palmera, The Boca Raton Beach Club
The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Miami
The St. Regis Spa at Bal Harbour Resort
Five-Star restaurants
Naoe, Miami
Four-Star hotels
1 Hotel South Beach
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami Beach
Four Seasons Hotel Miami
Mandarin Oriental, Miami
Miami Beach Edition
The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove
The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale
The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne
The Breakers, Palm Beach
Trump National Doral Miami
Four-Star spas
The Ritz-Carlton Spa, South Beach
The Spa at the Breakers, Palm Beach
The Spa at The Miami Beach Edition
Tierra Santa Healing House, Faena Miami Beach
Valmont for The Spa at the Setai, Miami Beach
Four-Star restaurants
Florie’s, Four Seasons Resort, Palm Beach
Il Mulino New York, Acqualina Resort, Sunny Isles Beach
Lido Restaurant and Terrace, Four Seasons at the Surf Club, Surfside
Pao by Paul Qui, Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Recommended hotels
Conrad Fort Lauderdale
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, Little Torch Key, Florida Keys
Loews Miami Beach Hotel
The Biltmore, Coral Gables
The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach
Recommended restaurants
Bourbon Steak, Miami by Michael Mina, Aventura
Hakkasan, Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Matador Room, Miami Beach Edition