Flash and Sparks as Lightning Strikes Powerline Pole

A storm chaser captured the moment lightning struck a powerline pole, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through Abilene, Texas, on May 4.

Meri Combs recorded this footage and told Storyful she was driving just outside of Abilene when the incident occurred.

The video shows a bright flash of light followed by sparks flying as the lightning strikes.

Posting the footage to X, Combs wrote “did that just happen.” Credit: Meri Combs via Storyful

Video Transcript

Holy, Holy, Holy!