Flavor Flav Follows Through on Promise to Support U.S. Women's Water Polo Team with $1,000 Bonus and Free Cruise

“I was definitely surprised. I was really excited," team captain Maggie Steffans said

Noam Galai/Getty; MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Flavor Flav, Maggie Steffens

Flavor Flav is making good on his pledge to help the U.S. women’s water polo team afford their training for the 2024 Paris Olympics!

During an appearance on CBS Mornings with U.S. women’s water polo team captain Maggie Steffans, Flav, 65, spoke to hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson about his appreciation for the team, according to Billboard.

“These women out here… the women’s water polo team they out there bustin’ their butt to make United States look good,” he said. "And they chasin’ this dream, you know what I’m sayin’?”

As for Steffans, 31, she has welcomed the love, enthusiasm and support from Flavor Flav to the women’s water polo team ever since he answered her Instagram plea for financial support, telling King and Burleson, “I was definitely surprised. I was really excited. When Flav responded it was definitely not who I expected. But it has been a beautiful, beautiful expectation and relationship that has changed and he’s really opened up a lot of doors and truly been a hype man for us. It’s been amazing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Flavor Flav Promises to Fund the U.S. Water Polo Team to the Paris Olympics: ‘Imma Sponsor the Whole Team’

During the interview, Flav surprised Steffans with the news that his sponsorship of the team will include a Virgin Voyage cruise as well as a $1,000 bonus. “That’s amazing,” a shocked-looking Steffens said with a wide grin on her face. “I’m elated, that’s amazing. Thank you so much!”

Flav first talked about his partnership with Steffans and the rest of the water polo team with PEOPLE back in May,

“[I heard that] the water polo team needed some type of sponsorship, you know what I'm saying?” Flav told PEOPLE. “And Maggie, I heard about a lot of your accomplishments and I applaud you. I heard you got some gold medals and all that great stuff. I want to see you continue that and further that.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Flavor Flav

Related: Flavor Flav on Why He's Funding the U.S. Olympic Water Polo Team — and Updating His 'Bucket List' (Exclusive)

Steffens told PEOPLE that she was in shock when she saw Flav had commented on her post.

“Is this real, this reality?” Steffens said. “Water polo is my whole world. It's a family sport. It's not just my passion. It's not just a hobby. It is my life and it's been my life and it's been a gift for me.”

River Callaway/Getty Flavor Flav

She added, “But to us, to have a Hall of Famer and somebody like him notice us and be willing to share our story, and to empower our journey, was pretty spectacular.”

“There's a lot of women, I'm saying that all they want is just a chance,” Flav told PEOPLE. “And all they want to do is feel like they got a chance. So I just wanted to help out, and help give women that chance that they are looking for.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.