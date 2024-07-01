Food waste caddy scheme set for trial

Residents will be able to recycle all kinds of food waste [BBC]

Weekly food waste collections are being trialled in Slough for the first time.

Households taking part have two caddies – a small one for indoors and a larger one for outside, which they can use for all types of food waste.

Collections of the food caddies will be weekly on the same day as normal collections from Monday.

It is hoped, if the trial is successful, the scheme will be rolled out across the borough.

Gurcharan Singh Manku, lead member for environmental services, said 40% of the contents of a normal refuse bin was food waste.

“Since the normal bin collections went to alternate weeks, residents have been clamouring for weekly food waste collections; to not only cut down on the amount of waste that goes into their grey bins but also issues with smells, maggots and other pests, particularly in hot weather," he said.

“With this trial, we will be able to see just how a food waste collection could work across the whole borough."

The trial is taking place in parts of Britwell, Chalvey and Langley, as well as Diamond Road Estate and Colnbrook.

