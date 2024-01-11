Sven-Göran Eriksson: Former England manager 'seriously ill with cancer and has a year left to live'

Eriksson pictured in 2021 at a SoccerAid training session (PA)

Sven-Göran Eriksson has told Swedish radio he is seriously ill with cancer and has less than a year left to live.

The former England manager, 75, is reported to have said: "Everyone understands that I have an illness that is not good. Everyone guesses it's cancer and it is. But I have to fight as long as I can."

He added: "I know roughly that at best I have a year, at worst less. You can't be absolutely sure. It is better not to think about it".

Eriksson managed the England national team between 2001 and 2006, following significant managerial success in Italy and Portugal.

There had been speculation about his health after he stopped working as sporting director of Karlstad in his native Sweden.

Speaking to Swedish radio he was trying to be positive about his diagnosis: "See the positive in things, don't wallow in adversity, because this is the biggest adversity of course, but make something good out of it."

Eriksson with David Beckham after crashing out of the World Cup in 2006 (PA)

Eriksson told P1 that he had suddenly collapsed while going for a 5km run.

After seeing his doctors, it turned out that Eriksson had suffered a stroke and also had cancer.

He said: "They don't know how long I had cancer, maybe a month or a year".

Despite consistent qualifying success with the so-called 'golden generation', Eriksson never managed to crack the knockout competitions, failing to get past the quarter finals in 2002, 2004 and 2006.

After quitting England, where he was succeeded by Steve McLaren, he went on to manage Manchester City, Mexico and Leicester City.

More to follow.