Fort Worth bishop no longer controls monastery where nuns revolted over chastity claims

The Carmelite nuns of the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington are no longer under the authority of Bishop Michael Olson after the Vatican issued a decree on Thursday.

The decree was issued after the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth and the Rev. Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach were in a dispute stemming from an investigation into a report that she violated her chastity vows with a priest. The nuns sued the diocese over invasion of privacy in May 2023, but the suit was dismissed in June after a judge ruled that the courts did not have jurisdiction over ecclesiastical matters.

The Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life issued the decree placing the monastery under the authority of The Association of Christ the King, the association to which the Arlington Carmelites belong.

Today's top stories:

→ Dad of toddler who died of fentanyl poisoning waited hours to call 911: warrant

→ OU student from North Texas killed in car crash, remembered as ‘cherished friend’

→ DNA analysis IDs remains found almost 40 years ago as missing North Texas woman

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

“In light of this decision, I consider my task and responsibility as Pontifical Commissary of the Arlington Carmel to have ended,” Bishop Michael Olson said in a statement.

The Association recently petitioned the Holy See to be entrusted with direct oversight and responsibility for the governance of the Arlington monastery, according to Olson’s statement.

“The petition was made to help restore the Arlington Carmel to good health and unity with the local and universal church,” the bishop wrote.

Mother Marie of the Incarnation, president of the Association of Christ the King, is recognized as the lawful superior of the Arlington Carmel, Olson wrote.

Pat Svacina, a spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth, said there would be no comment beyond what was included in the statement.

Matthew Bobo, an attorney representing the nuns in the lawsuit against the diocese, declined to comment on the Vatican’s decree.

Story continues

Olson wrote that he will oversee the election of a new prioress after Gerlach’s term ended in January.

The dispute played out publicly for months last year, and came to a head in August when Olson threatened Gerlach and other nuns with possible excommunication after they issued a statement barring Olson from the monastery property.

Olson dismissed Gerlach from the order on June 1, 2023, a day after the Vatican gave him the authority to investigate reports that she had violated her chastity vow with a priest. She has denied the allegation and appealed her dismissal to the Vatican.

Gerlach and Sister Francis Therese had sued Olson a month earlier, alleging that the bishop defamed her, invaded their privacy and stole personal electronic devices during his investigation into reports of Gerlach’s transgressions. A Tarrant County judge dismissed the lawsuit in June, ruling the dispute was a church matter.

Later that summer, the nuns said they did not recognize Olson’s authority and forbade him or his officials setting foot on the monastery grounds and of having any relations with the nuns or novices.

In August, Olson warned Gerlach and other nuns at the monastery they could possibly face excommunication for rejecting his authority as bishop and pontifical commissary.