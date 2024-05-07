These Fort Worth treasures have landed on list of city’s ‘endangered places’

Historic Fort Worth released its 2024 most endangered places list Tuesday in a bid to draw attention to the need for the city to preserve its historic places.

Previous versions of the list brought attention to the Fort Worth Stockyards, which is now one the city’s main tourist attractions.

The Ridglea Theater and Fort Worth Public Market, also previously on the list, have been restored or repurposed for other uses while still maintaining their historic integrity.

The R. Vickery School was built in 1910 but has sat vacant for many years.

This year’s list includes buildings notable for their historic architecture and their ongoing civic uses.

The Fort Worth Community Arts Center, which made the list in 2023, is featured again this year after a city panel recommended redeveloping the existing structure.

Some in the arts community fear this redevelopment will reduce the amount of space in the city available for local artists to exhibit their work, however, Mayor Mattie Parker promised it would include a theater and gallery space.

Fort Worth has struggled in the past to preserve its historic places with the Berry Theater on Hemphill Street facing the wrecking ball in July 2023.

The Grand High Court of Heroines of Jericho building. The Grand High Court of Heroines of Jericho was an African American women’s organization with chapters created shortly after the Emancipation Proclamation. The building was built in 1952.

However, the city has beefed up its historic preservation department by adding more staff to enable property owners to get necessary credentials for state and federal grants to help restore their buildings.

Historic Fort Worth’s 2024 list of endangered places

The Fort Worth Community Arts Center.







Small businesses fill a couple blocks of East Lancaster Avenue near east Loop 820 in East Fort Worth.





