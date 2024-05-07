These Fort Worth treasures have landed on list of city’s ‘endangered places’
Historic Fort Worth released its 2024 most endangered places list Tuesday in a bid to draw attention to the need for the city to preserve its historic places.
Previous versions of the list brought attention to the Fort Worth Stockyards, which is now one the city’s main tourist attractions.
The Ridglea Theater and Fort Worth Public Market, also previously on the list, have been restored or repurposed for other uses while still maintaining their historic integrity.
This year’s list includes buildings notable for their historic architecture and their ongoing civic uses.
The Fort Worth Community Arts Center, which made the list in 2023, is featured again this year after a city panel recommended redeveloping the existing structure.
Some in the arts community fear this redevelopment will reduce the amount of space in the city available for local artists to exhibit their work, however, Mayor Mattie Parker promised it would include a theater and gallery space.
Fort Worth has struggled in the past to preserve its historic places with the Berry Theater on Hemphill Street facing the wrecking ball in July 2023.
However, the city has beefed up its historic preservation department by adding more staff to enable property owners to get necessary credentials for state and federal grants to help restore their buildings.
Historic Fort Worth’s 2024 list of endangered places
Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge Civilian Conservation Corps Camp Sites, 9601 Fossil Ridge Road
Commercial Standard Building, 6421 Camp Bowie Blvd
Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St.
Grand High Court of Heroines of Jericho, 3016 East 4th St.
Handley Avenue Historic Strip, 6511-6515 East Lancaster Ave.
R. Vickery School, 2005 E. Vickery Blvd.
U.S. National Helium Production Plant #1, 4400 Blue Mound Road