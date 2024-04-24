Four Kings County residents arrested on drug charges

Within five days, seven individuals, four of whom are from Kings County and another who was driving in Morell, were arrested on drug trafficking charges according to Charlottetown Police Services and RCMP.

Tracy Curran, of Glenwilliam, was arrested by Charlottetown Police for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking on Wednesday, April 17. She was released on conditions.

As a result of the same investigation Blake Wood of Victoria Cross, who remains in custody, was arrested for possession of cocaine and oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation included a targeted traffic stop followed by the execution of a search warrant at a Fitzroy Street residence in Charlottetown.

Police seized over half a kilogram of cocaine, 274 oxycodone/percocet tablets, drug paraphernalia and $2,271 in cash. Two Charlottetown residents, Craig Savidant and Timothy Chandler were also arrested in the incident. All four will appear in Charlottetown Provincial Court at a later date.

On the same day, RCMP charged a man from Sackville NS driving in Morrell for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Police seized 60 grams of cocaine and a motor vehicle, which was being used in the commission of the offence.

The week prior a 38-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man from West St Peters were arrested on possession charges after a traffic stop on April 12 by RCMP which resulted in a search warrant at a nearby residence.

RCMP’s Provincial General Investigation Section seized suspected cocaine, a prohibited taser, cash and contraband cigarettes at the residence.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing and both are expected to appear in Georgetown Provincial Court at a later date.

