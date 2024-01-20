Friday’s boys’ rewind: No. 1 Myers Park rolls past South Meck in conference showdown

Myers Park dominated South Mecklenburg on Friday in a battle of teams that came into the game unbeaten in SoMECK conference play. The Mustangs’ 68-40 win came in front of a sold-out crowd at South Mecklenburg and put Myers Park in position to win a league title next month.

“It means a lot because it was South Meck,” Myers Park coach Scott Taylor said. “When first place is on the line, it adds a little juice. They stopped letting people in the doors before the girls’ game got started.”

Despite the margin of victory, Taylor recognizes the talent that the Sabres have, and knows it will be a challenge the next time the teams play. South Meck will play at Myers Park on Feb. 16, the last night of the regular season. That game could be for a share of the league title for South Meck and an outright league title for Myers Park.

“They are good,” Taylor said. “They will be there on Senior Night at our place, probably in a position to push us, I would imagine. So coming on the road and getting out in front is a big deal.”

Taylor said he was happy to see senior wing Sir Mohammed looking at near full strength Friday. Mohammed has been battling a shoulder injury all season, and Taylor feels having him on the floor is key if the Mustangs want to repeat as N.C. 4A state champions in March.

“[Mohammed] just has a poise about him when the ball is in his hands,” Taylor said. “[He] just puts us in a better position to be successful.”

Mohammed said he feels great and that he’s ready for the second-half push.

“It was a big win,” he said. “Obviously, it’s South Meck, but [it’s] being able to stay first place in the conference, too. We always say we’ve got to go and beat everyone [in conference] the first time we play them.”

THREE WHO MADE A DIFFERENCE

Sadiq White, Myers Park: The state’s top junior finished with a game-high 22 points, all of them coming around the rim. His off-ball movement helped his teammates find him cutting for easy points.

Sir Mohammed, Myers Park: Mohammed finished with 10 points and forced several turnovers.

Bishop Boswell, Myers Park: The Tennessee recruit had 20 points in the first three quarters of the game, and he didn’t play the majority of the fourth quarter after the Mustangs’ starters were taken out of the game. He hit four 3-pointers.

WHAT’S NEXT

Myers Park (15-2, 4-0 SoMeck) takes sole possession of first place in the conference standings and will travel to Berry Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

South Mecklenburg (14-2, 3-1 SoMeck) will look to bounce back when they travel to Ardrey Kell at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Friday #BIG5 top performers

Sean Birmingham, Concord Academy: In a 68-56 win over Gaston Christian, Birmingham had 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Jackson Fannon, East Lincoln: In an 83-64 win voer North Iredell, Fannon had 36 points and a school-record 10 made 3 -point shots. He also set a new school-record with six made 3s in a quarter.

Brett Freeman, Ardrey Kell: In a 77-63 win over Palisades, Freeman had a game-high 26 points for the Knights (12-4, 2-1 SoMECK). Ardrey Kell, which plays second place South Meck at home Wednesday, has won 11 of its past 12 games.

Maurio Hanson, Chambers: In a 92-75 win over Mallard Creek, Hanson had 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a block.

Trey Maxwell, North Mecklenburg: In a 87-59 win over rival West Charlotte, Maxwell had 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Friday’s boys’ box scores

NO. 1 MYERS PARK 68, NO. 7 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 41

South Meck 11 7 11 12 — 40

Myers Park 18 18 17 15 — 68

SOUTH MECK 40 — P.Moye 19, A.Skelton 5, M.Howard 5, J.Porter 4

MYERS PARK 68— S.White 22, B.Boswell 20, S.Mohammed 10

Records: S.Meck 14-2, 3-1; Myers Park Park 15-2, 4-0

NO. 2 NORTH MECKLENBURG 87, WEST CHARLOTTE 59

North Mecklenburg 25 25 21 16 – 87

West Charlotte 11 18 13 17 – 59

NORTH MECKLENBURG 87 — Isaiah Evans 26, Trey Maxwell 19, Ezra Jamison 13, Murray 8, C, Evans 8, Williams 7, Young 6, Matthews 1

WEST CHARLOTTE 59 — Blakeney 17, Gary 14, A. Pressley 10, Coleman 6, Fashion 5, Cherry 5, R. Pressley 2

Notable: For North Mecklenburg, Greg Murray had eight points, eight assists. Ezra Jamison made three 3-point shots. Isaiah Evans had 24 points, five assists.

NO. 3 CENTRAL CABARRUS 111, EAST ROWAN 37

East Rowan 11 6 12 8 — 37

Central Cabarrus 28 27 25 31 — 111

EAST ROWAN 37 — Jones 6, Wembonla 6, Lino 6, Bradley 6, Chesney 5, Gibson 4, McKenzie 2, Knider 2

CENTRAL CABARRUS 111 – Chase Daniel 8, Carson Daniel 8, DJ Kent 12, Joshua Dalton 19, Noah Edmisten 11, Emari Russell 11, Jake Baker 11, Cayden Smith 11, LarQuise Burse-Jones 10, Chinua Ezeigbo 10

Notable: Central forced turnovers 27 and had 33 assists, 19 steals and nine blocks. Central Cabarrus has won 49 straight games, with 44 in a row at Central Cabarrus. The Vikings have won 38 straight conference games.

Records: Central Cabarrus 17-0, 9-0; East Rowan 2-13, 1-7

NO. 4 WEDDINGTON 87, CUTHBERTSON 56

Cuthbertson 10 12 16 18 — 56

Weddington 28 19 18 22 — 87

CUTHBERTSON 56 — L Thompson 12, G Webb 11, L Nelson 10, Tolchin 9, Heyward 7, Gunby 4, Brown 3

WEDDINGTON 87 — Grant Hamilton 28, KJ Younger 17, Jack Ellyson 12, Aiden Cook 12, Ricketts 6, Vaughn 4, Cain 4, Nnaji 2, Powers 2

Notable: Grant Hamilton (Roanoke commit) led Weddington with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field while KJ Younger scored 17. Senior Jack Ellyson had 12 points and seven assists.

Records: Weddington 15-1, 2-0; Cuthbertson 3-13, 0-3

NO. 5 LAKE NORMAN 73, SOUTH IREDELL 25

Lake Norman 34 19 14 6 — 73

South Iredell 5 8 7 5 — 25

LAKE NORMAN 72 — Will Googins 5, Josh Yates 12, Fynn Hales 2, Santana Lynch 11, Farai Mtwanda 5, Taurean McKinnon 2, Tre McKinnon 10, Nick Arnold 2, Grant Dryden 4, Aidan Cauthren 3, Myles Crumes 2, Kyle Mosley 2, Trent Steinour 11

SOUTH IREDELL 25 — Campe 1, Sharpe 7, Block 4, Mann 8, Culbreath 2, Clark 3

NO. 10 PROVIDENCE DAY 66, NO. 6 CANNON SCHOOL 57

Cannon 14 15 15 13 — 57

Providence Day 22 13 9 22 — 66

CANNON SCHOOL 57 — Isaiah Henry 17, Austin Swartz 16, Jay Claggett 13, Vinson 7, Ingram 2, Martin 2

PROVIDENCE DAY 66 — Jonah Lawrence 18, Trajan Thompson 16, Nick Hailey 13, Johnson 8, Appling 7, Hayens 4

Records: Cannon 19-7, Providence Day 17-6

NO. 11 CHAMBERS 92, MALLARD CREEK 75

Mallard Creek 15 21 16 23 — 75

Chambers 25 17 29 21 — 92

CHAMBERS 92 — Markus Kerr 22, Malik McCotter 10, Tarris Bouie 13, Jordan Patton 16, Jaydon Terrell 4, Cameron Thompson 2, Maurio Hanson 25

Notables: For Chambers, Maurio Hanson had 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one block; Markus Kerr had 22 points, three rebounds, two deflections; Jordan Patton had 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block; Tarris Bouie had 13 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block; and Malik McCotter had 10 points, three assists.

NO. 16 HOPEWELL 76, HOUGH 47

Hough 11 9 15 12 — 47

Hopewell 19 15 22 20 — 76

HOUGH 47 — Blake Desautels 19 Cole Skovira 4, Matt Nesta 4, Evan Otto 3, Beck Spear 2, John Slusher 10, Jack Thompson 2, Landon Love 5

HOPEWELL 76 — Mack 20, Brown 10, Elgy 14, Watson 7, Gautlin 7, Wallace 3, Gibbs 6, Hutchinson 3, Hines 2, Lions 2, Cage 2

Notable: For Hough, Blake Desautels had 19 points and eight rebounds.

ARDREY KELL 77, PALISADES 63

Ardrey Kell 12 29 11 25 — 77

Palisades 15 12 21 15 — 63

ARDREY KELL 77 — Brett Freeman 26, Caden Caskey 19, Delani Hammonds 12, Matthew Craft 8, Bryceton Thomas 5, Owen Wacker 6, Jake Weckerle 1

PALISADES 63 — Henry 14, Davis 11, Standifer 18, Dillard 16, Jackson 4

Records: Ardrey Kell 12-4, 2-1; Palisades 10-7, 2-3

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 85, PORTER RIDGE 51

Porter Ridge 17 11 10 13 — 51

Carmel Christian 16 20 26 23 — 85

PORTER RIDGE 51 — Samaj Long 6, Rai’Shawn Elmore 11, Garrett Cox 11, Jacob Conroy 12, Brayden Payne 5, Jace McClain 3, Onur Kurucu 3

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 85 — Chandler Kennedy 7, Bryce Slay 25, Kam Taylor 23, Chandler Little 5, Braylen Bowman 4, Bobby Montgomery 3, Colin Peck 4, Jayden Griffin 3, Ethan Caldwell 3, Tommy Kaminski 4, Cody Peck 6

CONCORD ACADEMY 68, GASTON CHRISTIAN 56

Gaston Christian 16 7 11 22 — 56

Concord Academy 14 19 13 22 — 68

GASTON CHRISTIAN 56 — Mabor Marrier 37, C Newman 8, J. Ryan 6, D Joy 5

CONCORD ACADEMY 68 — Ian Howard 15, Serod McCormick 4, Lincoln Raper 5, Grey Madiera 3, Jake Benham 8, Seam Birmingham 22, Anre Rudy 3, Alek Kornacki 8

CORVIAN COMMUNITY 79, BRADFORD PREP 60

BRADFORD PREP 60 — Kayden Bradley 12, Gray 4, Jones 7, Hanson 3, Jeremiah Franklin 19, Springer 4, Dawkins 2, Poston 3, Cherry 6

CORVIAN COMMUNITY 79 — Ricky Moore Jr 11, McCutcheon 8, Doug Quarles III 17, DeMarkus Milton 10, Jack Hudson 11, Johnson 1, Adrian Scott 11, AJ Jackson Jr. 10

Notable: Six Corvian Cardinals were in double figures. Doug Quarles (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Adrian Scott (11 points, 10 rebounds) had double-doubles.

COVENANT DAY 63, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 37

COVENANT DAY 63 — Green 10, Rivens 7, White 3, Weaver 10, Haggarty 4, Olshefski 2, Penosky 9, Anderson 4, Marcus Jr 14

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 37 — Scott 3; Diaz 14; Bethel 18; Lowery 2

EAST BURKE 55, WEST LINCOLN 48

East Burke 10 10 17 18 — 55

West Lincoln 13 12 6 17 — 48

EAST BURKE 55 — Coleman 15, Crawford 14, Dellinger 11, Ragle 7, Hartmann 5, Shook 1, Demiter 1, Coble 1

WEST LINCOLN 48 — Allen 24, Beddingfield 10, Anderson 7, Darty 5, Hartsoe 2

Records: East Burke 4-11, 1-5; West Lincoln 3-13, 1-5

EAST LINCOLN 83, NORTH LINCOLN 64

East Lincoln 27 21 21 14 — 83

North Iredell 19 12 16 17 — 64

EAST LINCOLN 83 — Davis Hill 1, Riley Shropshire 7, Hampton Good 1, Houston Hartsell 14, Landon Aungst 4, Grant Lawless 12, Jamison Frye 5, Jaxon Dollar 3, Jackson Fannon 36

NORTH IREDELL 64 — Cade Kidd 5, Kade Pierce 24, Aiden Patterson 9, Jack Weatherman 4, Graysen Kerr 17, Will Miller 1, Josh Tucker 4

Records: East Lincoln 10-6, 4-2, North Iredell 6-9, 2-3

Notable: For East Lincoln, Jackson Fannon had 36 points and made 10 3-point shots, breaking a four-year-old school record of nine 3-pointers by John Bean. Fannon also tied a record with six 3-pointers in a quarter and now shares that with Jason Allison (1993-1994). He also has set the all-time record of most 3-pointers in a career with 170 breaking the old record of 158 set by Tyler Brock (2009-2013).

EAST MECKLENBURG 54, PROVIDENCE 38

East Meck 10 14 14 16 — 54

Providence 12 9 3 14 — 38

EAST MECKLENBURG 54 — Ahmari Hicks 16, Jordan Buzzard 15, Heath 8

PROVIDENCE 38 — Caleb Gaither 14, Taylor 9, Conde 6

Records: East Meck 10-8; Providence 5-12

GASTON DAY 81, HICKORY GROVE 63

Gaston Day 22 19 19 21 — 81

Hickory Grove 12 13 21 17 — 63

GASTON DAY 81 — Griffen Simpson 21, Kurt Hunter 14, Gavin Fields 12, Braylen Todd 12, Chase Owens 8, Deshawn Coulter 6, Lucas Kimrey 6

INDEPENDENCE 52, BUTLER 41

Butler 12 4 5 20 — 41

INDEPENDENCE 11 9 14 18 — 52

BUTLER 41 — Tyler Showalter 14, Reece Starnes 10, Grier 5, Milligan 4, Badio 4, Azar 2, Lawrence 2

INDEPENDENCE 52 — Yancey Thomason 14, Kaleb Jasper 11, Neely 7, Alberga 6, Bosley-Slade 5, Kam. Jasper 4, Barnes 2, Davis 2, Macharia 1

Records: Butler 10-7, 5-1; Independence 14-4, 6-0

LINCOLNTON 72, MAIDEN 65

Lincolnton 16 13 17 26 — 72

Maiden 24 13 15 13 — 65

LINCOLNTON 72 — Junior “LJ” Smith 33, Landen Lyerly 10, Tyler McClain 18, Khamoni Heath 5, Nehemiah Thompson 4, Khalil Yarborough 2

Notable: For Lincolnton, Landen Lyerly had 10 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks. LJ Smith scored 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Records: Lincolnton 14-2; Maiden 9-7

MOORESVILLE 76, AL BROWN 64

Mooresville 20 9 19 29 — 76

A.L. Brown 10 11 14 28 — 64

MOORESVILLE 76 — Dylan Clark 21, Bryson Demby 15, Eian Bailey 11, Kaleb Oloyede 9, Jalen Chambers 7, AJ Parsley 5, Kyri Wilson 4, Dylan Leuthardt 4.

Notable: For Mooresville, Clark had six rebounds. Demby had five rebounds and two steals. Chambers had five assists and three steals. Parsley had five rebounds and eight assists, and Leuthardt had five rebounds.

Record: Mooresville 12-5, 4-1; AL Brown 8-5, 1-4

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 59, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 46

Westminster Catawba 9 17 19 16 — 59

Southlake Christian 2 17 10 17 — 46

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 59 — Glass 5, Stephen Quinn 21, Kenyon Addie 8, Hodge 2, Brycen Redmon 15, Littlejohn 5, Rushin 3

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 46 — Mason 8, Hurley 1, Andrja Brozovic 17, Nick Davy 13, Boone 1, Watson 6

Notable: Westminster Catawba’s Stephen Quinn was 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Kenyon Addie had eight points and eight rebounds. Westminster improved to 6-3 in the MAC Conference.

Record: Westminster Catawba 18-6, Southlake Christian 13-11

Thursday’s box scores

NO. 5 LAKE NORMAN 72, WEST CABARRUS 44

Lake Norman 15 19 20 18 — 72

West Cabarrus 6 18 10 10 — 44

LAKE NORMAN 72 — Will Googins 7, Josh Yates 4, Santana Lynch 13, Taurean McKinnon 10, Tre McKinnon 16, Nick Arnold 3, Myles Crumes 2, Trent Steinour 17

WEST CABARRUS 44 — Spaugh 2, Johnson 2, Hall 5, Nance 2, Vines 8, Wilson 5, Toiman 2, Crossland 13, Lewis 2, Warren 3

Notable: For Lake Norman, Trent Steinour had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks

MOORESVILLE 95, SOUTH IREDELL 55

Mooresville 26 14 30 25 — 95

South Iredell 6 13 15 22 — 55

MOORESVILLE 93 — Jalen Chambers 17, Kaleb Oloyede 17, Dylan Clark 14, Bryson Demby 11, Kyri Wilson 9, Carson Schaen 9, Dylan Leuthardt 7, AJ Parsley 4, Nolan Ericson 3, Eian Bailey 2, Myles Samuel 2.

Notable: For Mooresville, Dylan Clark had five rebounds and five blocks. Kyri Wilson had four assists and two steals. AJ Parsley had 11 assists and six steals.

Saturday’s key games

(Boys) Charlotte Catholic (12-4) vs. United Faith Christian (16-6), in the Well Classic at Hopewell High, 3:30 p.m. – It’s the third of four games in this one-day event. Charlotte Catholic’s Christ Eagan, a 6-7 junior, is averaging 14.5 points and shooting 53 percent from the floor. United Faith junior J.D. Bowden is averaging 15.9 points and 7.1 assists.

(Boys) Hopewell (11-3) vs. Lexington, SC (17-2), in the Well Classic, 5 p.m. – The finale of this event could be a good one. The host Titans are led by 5-11 sophomore Quay Watson (20.1 points a game). Lexington is a scoring machine, as its fast-paced offense has scored 99 or more points three times this season.

(Boys) Christ School (16-4) at Covenant Day (12-6), 2 p.m. – The defending 4A private school state champions travel to Matthews for a matinee game. Zymicah Wilkins, a 6-8 junior, leads the visiting Greenies with 7.1 rebounds a game and is among four players averaging in double figures. Covenant Day will try to slow down the Greenies with a tough defense that permits opponents only 51 points a game.

(Girls) Myers Park (15-0) vs. Military Magnet, SC (12-5), at South Pointe High, 1:30 p.m. – This contest in Rock Hill pits the unbeaten Mustangs against a Charleston-area power. Myers Park’s Jerin Truesdale (13.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg) has scored in double figures in all but one game. Junior Dream Watson is averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Eagles. Hang around for the second game, featuring Garinger (10-5) against South Pointe (15-2) at 3 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

all matchups are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless otherwise noted; most girls’ games begin around 6 p.m., with boys’ games following

Well Invitational (boys)

(at Hopewell)

West Charlotte vs. Kings Mountain, 12:30

Jay M. Robinson vs. Combine Academy, 2

Charlotte Catholic vs. United Faith Christian, 3:30

Hopewell vs. Lexington (SC), 5

South Pointe Classic (girls)

Myers Park vs. Spring Valley (SC), 1:30

Garinger vs. South Pointe, 3

Nonconference

Asheville School at Providence Day (girls, 2:30; boys, 4)

Cannon School at Winston-Salem Christian (girls), 1

Cheraw (SC) vs. Legion Collegiate, at Florence Wilson High, 2:45 (girls)

Christ School at Covenant Day (boys), 2 p.m.

Sunday

