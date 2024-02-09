‘A full circle moment.’ Trina to perform alongside all-Black orchestra in Broward

Jason Ikeem Rodgers first heard Miami hip-hop at a $1 basement party in his hometown of Philadelphia.

The room was dark, the only light coming from a red bulb in the ceiling. As 2 Live Crew blared from the speakers, the teenage Rodgers couldn’t help but dance.

“It was just so new, fresh and heavy,” Rodgers said, chuckling as he describes the scene as a whole lot of “popping and grinding”

Now the leader of Orchestra Noir, an Atlanta-based ensemble composed entirely of musicians of African descent, Rodgers will have the opportunity to perform with another Miami hip-hop legend. Orchestra Noir will accompany Trina on Feb. 10 at the Miramar Cultural Center as part of the city’s hip-hop 50 celebration. The concert, which will also feature an appearance by Trick Daddy, represents Orchestra Noir’s first headlining performance alongside a feMCee.

“I am ecstatic to be highlighted for the celebration of Hip-Hop presented by Miramar Cultural Center and Orchestra Noir,” Trina said in a statement. “It is an honor to be on the stage with such a pristine group of Black symphony players.”

A native of Philadelphia, Rodgers fell in love with classical music in sixth grade. He would go on to explore his passion across the country – University of North Carolina School of the Arts and the Cleveland Institute of Art – before winning the International Conducting Competition in the U.S., the Orchestra da Camera Fiorentina Conducting Competition in Florence, Italy and the London Classical Soloists Competition. Something, however, was missing.

“I wasn’t making music with people who look like me,” Rodgers said. Less than seven percent of all conductors are Black, according to the League of American Orchestras’ 2023 study. As for musicians, that figure drops to 2.4 percent.

Led by Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers (center), Orchestra Noir will accompany Trina at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at the Miramar Cultural Center. Rodgers started the all-Black orchestra in 2016 after moving to Atlanta.

So when Rodgers moved to Atlanta in 2016, he decided to build what would become Orchestra Noir to pay homage to artists who aren’t always embraced by the classical music establishment.

“I’m from Philly so I still listen to hip-hop regularly, R&B regularly,” Rodgers said. “I still listen to Beanie Sigel. I never left that vein.”

The calls started to flow almost immediately. Migos tapped them to perform in their music video for the track “Deadz.” Cardi B reached out for them to play her baby shower. 2 Chainz had them perform an arrangement on “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” And even Red Bull called on them to accompany Rick Ross for its symphonic concert series.

“The hip-hop culture is so heavy [in Atlanta] that when they saw I put together a Black orchestra,” Rodgers said, “Migos was the first to reach out.”

Fast forward to 2024 and Rodgers called Orchestra Noir’s upcoming performance alongside Trina “a dream come true.”

“We were really trying to capture that real sound of Miami,” Rodgers said. “Trick Daddy and Trina have so much to do with the building blocks of hip-hop in Miami and Florida.”

Although classical music is often viewed as elitist, Rodgers and his ensemble did not shy away from using the “grittiest” records. That, in fact, was the goal — especially considering Rodgers’ first exposure to Miami hip-hop.

“The south was affecting us and we didn’t even know it,” Rodgers recalled. He was in awe upon realizing the performance is in Broward County, the very place that then-Broward Sheriff Nick Navarro banned 2 Live Crew’s “As Nasty As They Wanna Be.” The move became a catalyst for Uncle Luke’s fight for free speech that went all the way up to the Supreme Court and laid the groundwork for today’s hip-hop.

“To be conducting an orchestra in this music from Miami, this lineage, it’s a privilege,” he added. “To know that ‘Wow, this man had to fight for this freedom for me to be free, for me to be able to express my childhood, my adolescence.’ And now I’m here sharing in this joy of him succeeding, it’s a full circle moment.”

Collaborating with Trina, one of the biggest inspirations for the current crop of feMCees who are arguably running rap, just makes it all the more special.

“Now, women rappers are doing extraordinary but this is only because of people like Trina who was doing it at a time when there weren’t really women doing in on that level. She paved the way. She showed women can have a voice in this thing too.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Orchestra Meets Hip-Hop with Trina

WHEN: 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

WHERE: Miramar Cultural Center (2400 Civic Center Pl, Miramar, FL 33025)

TICKETS: $55-$100

For more information go to miramarculturalcenter.org