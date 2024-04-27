Funnel Cloud Swirls in Central Texas Amid Tornado Warning

A funnel cloud swirled in central Texas on Friday, April 26, as the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the region.

This footage was filmed and posted by X user @jimmyslipn, who said they filmed it in Waco on Friday.

The NWS urged residents in the region to prepare for severe weather throughout Friday evening. Credit: @jimmyslipn via Storyful

Video Transcript

Oh, yeah.Oh, did it?Mm.I think it's starting before.Oh, yeah.They didn't say anything about on the news.All right.No, we're fine.But that is close.Yeah.Oh, yeah.There's warm clouds in sure.The last time this happened didn't actually form.It was just a couple of rotations.Mm.Yeah, because they say it's gonna hit China swing the worst.Oh, let me see.It made.