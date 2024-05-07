What is gaslighting? Labour accuses UK government of 'gaslighting' public

Rachel Reeves is set to accuse the UK government of “gaslighting” the public about its economic promises.

The Labour shadow chancellor is taking aim at the Tory government’s “out of touch” statements while many still struggle with the soaring cost of living.

The Conservative party, which suffered a string of spectacular blows in the recent local elections, is reportedly trying to invigorate voters with news of improving economic data.

Reeves had a firm message in a speech she is set to deliver today: that their efforts to paint a promising picture of the economy was “deluded” and the only way to deliver “stability” was to vote for Labour.

Conservatives are gaslighting the British public,” she said. “They say we’ve turned a corner. But try telling that to the 6.4m households across England and Wales that saw their rent increase or had to re-mortgage in the last 18 months, at an additional £210 a month. Or the 950,000 families whose mortgage deal is due to expire between now and January.”

Gaslighting was actually the Merriam-Webster word of the year in 2022, and it’s not the first time it's been used to refer to political activities.

Here is an extensive explanation of gaslighting, where the term comes from, and its signs.

What is gaslighting?

Gaslighting is a form of manipulation where a person is made to doubt their own sanity, memories and judgment.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines the term as “the action or process of manipulating a person by psychological means into questioning his or her own sanity”.

Similarly, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary explains it as “psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty about one’s emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator”.

While Reeve appears to use the term gaslighting to highlight government failures compared to their claims, the term is usually used in a more serious context.

Where did the term come from?

The word gaslighting originates from a 1938 play by Patrick Hamilton, Gas Light. This involved a man manipulating his wife to the extent where she believes she is losing her mind; he makes her think that she is "imagining" the gas light dimming in the house. A 1944 film adaptation, Gaslight, starring Ingrid Bergman followed and received seven Oscar nominations.

Bergman plays a young woman who witnessed the murder of her aunt when she was a girl. When she marries, her husband comes to live with her in the house she inherited from her aunt, which is also where the murder occurred.

As time goes on, she begins to doubt her own sanity as her husband tells her she is acting in irregular ways and confines her to the house. She hears knocking in the walls and sees the gas lights dimming.

Is gaslighting a form of abuse?

Gaslighting, in the sense that Reeves referred to it, has a political slant, suggesting that the UK government isn’t being honest or realistic with the public.

However, it’s a word that’s more often associated with emotional abuse, and it should be taken very seriously in the case of relationships.

Katie Ghose, chief executive of Women’s Aid, told Women’s Health that gaslighting was an “insidious form of domestic abuse.”

She said: “From our work with survivors, we know that perpetrators of domestic abuse will use every tactic available to them to try to exert power and control over survivors.

“Gaslighting is one tactic of coercive and controlling behaviour that aims to make survivors doubt themselves, their perception of events and even their own sanity, with devastating consequences.“Gaslighting is an insidious form of domestic abuse that is, by its very nature, sometimes difficult for survivors to recognise and build up the confidence to escape from.”

Signs of gaslighting

Relationship expert Juliette Karaman lists a number of signs that might present themselves to you if you are being gaslit. These include:

They deny that something happened, even when you show them physical evidence of the event.

They continue to lie about something, adamantly putting the blame on you, or say you must have dreamt it, remembered it wrongly or made it up.

They accuse you of lying when you are telling the truth and change the subject when you confront them about something.

They love-bomb you and try to convince you that the relationship isn’t as bad as you think when you start to pull away from them.

They blame you by saying things like: “if only you did not act like this, I would not have to behave this way”.

They lie and reinvent stories to suit their needs, and make you question your perception of reality and your recollection of events

Gaslighting makes you question your thoughts, memories and convictions (Alex Green, Pexels)

They criticise you by saying “you are too sensitive” or “I was just joking, did you think I was serious?” when their words or behaviour upset you.

They criticise your family and friends, slowly alienating you from your loved ones, which makes you more emotionally dependent on them.

They are nice one moment and nasty the next or they compliment you one minute and insult you the next, keeping you emotionally confused.

You find yourself constantly making excuses for their behaviour and accepting blame for their decisions.

You feel lonely and don’t trust anyone else to share your concerns with.

You find yourself constantly apologising.

You start to lose your self-esteem and think less of yourself and your abilities.

Ms Ghose from Women’s Aid agrees, saying gaslighting techniques that abusers use can include calling into question their partner’s memory of an incident, trivialising thoughts or feelings, accusations of lying or making things up, denying promises that have been made and mocking their partner for “misconceptions”.

She explains: “This form of abuse can be subtle, therefore, some of the signs to watch out for include: if you are second-guessing yourself all the time, feel confused, find yourself always apologising to your partner, you are having trouble making simple decisions and find yourself withholding information from friends and family so you don’t have to explain or make excuses for your partner.”

If you are worried that your relationship is controlling or unsafe, get in touch with Women’s Aid, Men’s Aid or Refuge to receive support and advice.