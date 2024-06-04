General Election LIVE: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer prepare to face off in ITV leaders debate

Jacob Phillips
·1 min read
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will face each other in a tv debate (PA Wire)
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will go head-to-head in their first TV debate of the 2024 election campaign on Tuesday evening.

The Prime Minister goes into the ITV debate as a significant underdog after the campaign’s biggest polls yet pointed to a Conservative wipeout on July 4.

The hour-long programme starting at 9pm - titled Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate - will be moderated by newsreader Julie Etchingham.

Mr Sunak was dealt a double hammer blow as a new poll showed Labour storming to a historic General Election win bigger than Tony Blair’s minutes after Reform leader Nigel Farage announced he would try for the eighth time to become an MP.

The ex-Ukip leader was welcomed back to frontline politics with a splash as he was coated in a McDonald’s milkshake while launching his campaign in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir has been to the Bolton North East constituency in Greater Manchester, where the Conservatives are defending a notional majority of 1,278.

For the latest updates scroll down.

