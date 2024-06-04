General Election LIVE: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer prepare to face off in ITV leaders debate

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will face each other in a tv debate (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will go head-to-head in their first TV debate of the 2024 election campaign on Tuesday evening.

The Prime Minister goes into the ITV debate as a significant underdog after the campaign’s biggest polls yet pointed to a Conservative wipeout on July 4.

The hour-long programme starting at 9pm - titled Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate - will be moderated by newsreader Julie Etchingham.

Mr Sunak was dealt a double hammer blow as a new poll showed Labour storming to a historic General Election win bigger than Tony Blair’s minutes after Reform leader Nigel Farage announced he would try for the eighth time to become an MP.

The ex-Ukip leader was welcomed back to frontline politics with a splash as he was coated in a McDonald’s milkshake while launching his campaign in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir has been to the Bolton North East constituency in Greater Manchester, where the Conservatives are defending a notional majority of 1,278.

For the latest updates scroll down.