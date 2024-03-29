George Gilbey: Man arrested over Gogglebox star's death released under investigation by Essex Police

George Gilbey died after falling from height at a warehouse in Southend-on-Sea (ES Composite)

A man arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey has been released by police.

The 40-year-old TV star, from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, reportedly died after an accident at work.

Essex Police confirmed he had been working at height and fell on Campfield Road in Shoebury, Southend-on-Sea, around 10am on Wednesday.

On Thursday, they force confirmed it had arrested a man in his 40s, from the Witham Road area, on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Essex Police said on Friday: “He has now been released under investigation.”

The force said it was investigating the death in partnership with the Health and Safety Executive.

It came as friends of Mr Gilbey told The Sun he had scaled the warehouse without a harness, before he fell to his death.

“George had not been in a good way and maybe should not have been working at all,” the friend reportedly told the newspaper.

“He was up on the roof and the others were shouting at him to get down and to be careful.

“He was shouting back that he was all right, even though he was not very steady on his feet.

“Then, he apparently came through a skylight so fell from the outside of the roof about 80ft on to concrete inside.”

Mr Gilbey was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series Gogglebox – where participants watch and comment on TV shows from the previous week – alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021.

He also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, reaching the final.

Fellow CBB str Ricci Guarnaccio said he would miss Mr Gilbey “hugely”.

He posted on X: “Breaks my [heart] but George Gilbey you are well and truly going to be missed my friend.

“Always lit up the room, cared for others and the memories we made I’ll cherish forever brother.

“From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii!”

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: 'George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George's family and friends at this very sad time.

“The family have asked for privacy.”