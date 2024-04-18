GloRilla reportedly arrested for DUI

The rapper was taken into jail early on Tuesday morning in Georgia and released on bond several hours later, TMZ reports. GloRilla, real name Gloria Woods, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence consuming/possessing an open alcoholic beverage container and a separate traffic charge in Suwanee, Georgia, a suburb about half an hour outside Atlanta. In the police report, the officer says he smelled marijuana and alcohol from the car during a traffic stop and that GloRilla admitted to drinking that evening, although she said she was fine to drive.