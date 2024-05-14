Google Pixel 8a is available to buy now

Google has officially released its long-rumoured Pixel 8a smartphone today, Tuesday, May 14. The Google Pixel 8a is Digital Spy's favourite budget phone for 2024.

With rumors that it would be announced at Google's I/O event, the latest member of the Pixel smartphone family was launched on Google's official store on Tuesday (May 7).

Google Pixel 8a specs and features



The Pixel 8a contains the same G3 Tensor chip featured in the Pixel 8 Pro handset, with a number of Google AI features from its Pixel 8 range also included.

A blog post from Google's director of product management Soniya Jobanputra set out some more of the Pixel 8a's capabilities.

The Android phone's rear camera has a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and it features a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Like the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8a has the 'Best Take' group shot feature, Magic Editor capabilities, and the Audio Magic Eraser function to tweak the sound in your videos.

The Pixel 8a phones include Gemini, Google's AI assistant formerly known as Bard, in countries where the functionality is supported.

There's also a 'Circle to Search' function where you can circle text or an image on your screen to search for it, without having to switch apps.

As well as its call-assistant features such as call screening, the Pixel 8a also features audio-enabled emoji – by tapping on an emoji, you can activate "an audio reaction and visual effect".

Security features include Google's Family Link setup, allowing users to manage younger family members' screen time and privacy settings.

Pixel 8a owners will be able to count on seven years' worth of software support, too, "including security updates and iOS upgrades", as well as Google's Feature Drops when it rolls out new capabilities.

Here's our summary from the Digital Spy review of the Pixel 8a: "The camera delivers crystal clear shots, the battery lasts all day, the software is loaded with cool AI tools, the screen is super-smooth and the design is lightweight and pocket-friendly"

Google Pixel 8a price and trade-in details

Pricing starts at £499 for customers in the UK for a 128GB Pixel 8a handset. For the first time, the Pixel A-series phones have two storage options: 128GB or 256GB.

Customers can choose between four colour options: Obsidian (off-black), Porcelain (off-white), Bay (pale blue) or Aloe (pale green).

As well as the Google store, the Pixel 8a can be ordered from Amazon SIM-free.

Three, Sky Mobile, Vodafone, EE and O2 all have the Pixel 8a available to buy on contract.

Customers ordering a Pixel 8a from some major retailers in the UK may have the option to claim £150 in trade-in value "in addition to the value of the phone traded in" between now and June 3.

Further details on the trade-in incentive are available here, with a list of participating retailers here.

