Gordon Ramsay 'shook' after 'really bad' bike accident: 'Lucky to be here'

Gordon Ramsay is lucky to be alive.

The "Hell's Kitchen" host, 57, revealed on Saturday that he was treated at a hospital after being injured in a "really bad" bicycle accident in Connecticut.

"It really shook me," he says in a video shared to Instagram and X. "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here."

Ramsay wrote in the post's caption that he is "doing OK and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries," but he is "a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato."

In the clip, he raises up his chef's coat to show a massive bruise that wraps around his torso.

Squatters take over Gordon Ramsay's pub: Celebrity chef fights to take it back

USA TODAY has reached out to Ramsay's representative for updates.

The celebrity chef did not share many details about the accident but says he was treated at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, and he thanked the "incredible trauma surgeons, doctors (and) nurses" who looked after him.

Ramsay, who said he is "in pain" after the "brutal" week, also turned his update into a PSA about the importance of wearing a helmet, telling his followers he wouldn't "be here now" if he didn't. He shared photos from before and after the accident, with the latter showing his banged-up helmet.

"You've got to wear a helmet," Ramsay stressed. "I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money. But they're crucial."

The "Kitchen Nightmares" star received many supportive comments on his Instagram post, and celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni wrote, "Wow − that's really scary. Glad you're okay." Other followers expressed shock at the size of Ramsay's bruise. "That is gnarly," one comment read. "Glad you're okay, chef."

Ramsay's message came after Nina Dobrev, 35, said last month she was injured in a biking accident. On Instagram, "The Vampire Diaries" star shared before-and-after photos, the first showing her on an e-bike and the second showing her in the hospital. "How it started vs how it’s going," she captioned the post.

Where to watch new season: Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares returns to Fox

Dobrev also wrote in an Instagram story at the time, "I'm OK but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead."

Contributing: KiMi Robinson, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gordon Ramsay has 'really bad' bike accident, shows nasty bruise