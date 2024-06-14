Grade 10 Class Wins 3600 Eggs for Wakaw School

Local Journalism Initiative
·4 min read

As part of Canada Ag Literacy Month in March, Star Egg partnered with the Horizon School Division in a contest for a school to win 3600 eggs to be used in the school. Every classroom that participated in something agriculture-related during March could make a “public” post on social media tagging both Star Egg and Horizon School Division to be entered in the contest. Forty-three classrooms entered, and Mr. Haryett’s Grade 10 class at Wakaw School won the 3,600 eggs and a classroom presentation!

The presentation was held on June 3 and all the Grade 10 students listened to the presentation and learned about Star Egg and egg processing in Saskatchewan. Star Egg is a food provider based in Saskatchewan that specializes in grading, distributing, and marketing “shell eggs” in Western Canada. They source their eggs from 65 local farmers who raise hens producing certified organic, omega-rich, free-range, or nutritionally enhanced eggs, along with standard eggs. Star Egg and the farmers they work with adhere to best practices regarding food safety regulations, animal welfare, social justice, responsible sourcing, and employment.

Star Egg’s contracted farmers produce 2.2 million eggs and the state-of-the-art facility processes and grades 1.9 million eggs daily. The egg suppliers follow the Start Clean-Stay Clean program, a food safety program developed by experts to ensure that the eggs meet some of the highest standards in the world. This program emphasizes sanitation, biosecurity, and detailed record keeping, and is verified by third-party auditors to ensure that only eggs meeting these standards reach Saskatchewan homes.

The students learned that farmers follow a comprehensive animal care program ensuring hens are raised according to the National Farm Animal Care Council (NFACC) Code of Practice for Laying Hens. To certify these standards are being met, each farm is assessed by a third-party auditor. The code of practice was created by a diverse group, including veterinarians, food scientists, the Humane Society, the Retail Council of Canada, the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council, and Egg Farmers of Canada. This code outlines standards for nutritional requirements, access to water, clean air, minimum space requirements, and various components essential for ensuring animal welfare.

Selecting housing for hens is complex. Farmers must consider hens’ social and behavioural requirements while keeping them healthy, preventing disease, ensuring each hen has equal access to feed and water, and providing an optimal climate of light, air quality, temperature and humidity. They must also consider the impact of the housing system on the environment, worker safety, air quality, affordability, sustainability and food safety. Farmers work closely with animal agriculture specialists and housing researchers to develop solutions that allow for natural behaviours, give hens the space they need, and keep them comfortable.

All eggs received at Star Egg have a barcode label containing the producer’s name, the type of eggs, and the date they were laid. The eggs' barcode is scanned upon arrival and again during grading. This process enables the management of a database containing all relevant information related to the eggs, which can be crucial in a recall. After the eggs are unloaded, they are stored in a cooler allocated for ungraded eggs. Egg grading involves cleaning, sanitizing, inspecting, weighing, candling, sorting and packaging eggs to prepare them for the grocery store. Within 3-5 days of leaving the farm, the eggs are shipped to a grocery store in refrigerated trucks ready for purchase.

Dirty eggs are rewashed and sanitized. Eggs with discoloured shells are sent to a breaking facility where they are used to make liquid or dried egg products, while eggs that are deemed unfit for human consumption are used for things like biofuel or sent to Horizon Pet Food at Rosthern to be used as a protein source. Currently, there are no ‘breaking’ facilities in Saskatchewan, so those eggs are sold and then the finished product must be purchased back. Star Egg received $5 million in grant funding to build a breaking plant to create that value-added product line. The necessary equipment has been ordered and is expected to arrive this fall to have the plant running by spring 2025.

Eggs can be part of a balanced diet. They are nutritious, and with 6 grams of protein in one large egg, are one of the most complete sources of protein containing all 9 essential amino acids that people need for a healthy diet. The 3600 eggs will be delivered to the Wakaw School in smaller quantities over the 2024-25 school year to be used for and by the students. Further collaborations between Star Egg and Horizon School Division are being discussed.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Water restoration delayed after work-site injuries forced pause of main break fix

    Fully restoring Calgary's water service will take longer than expected, but exactly how long is still undetermined.Work to fix a feeder main break that triggered citywide water restrictions last week can now resume after two workers were injured at the site.At around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, a contractor was welding to install the metal collar on the new section on the pipe. While doing that, a chain broke and caused injuries.Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) was called in. The provinci

  • Fans of Donald Trump, Who Thinks Climate Change Is a Hoax, Hospitalized by Heat at Trump Rallies

    What A destructive heat dome — which climate experts agree is directly linked to global warming — continues to boil the American southwest, sending temperatures in several states skyrocketing past 20 and even 30 degrees Fahrenheit of their normal June temperatures. Thousands, though, have braved the heat to attend recent Donald Trump rallies in Las […]

  • Southern Ont., Quebec looking at most severe weather day of the season Thursday

    All eyes are on Thursday's severe thunderstorm risk across parts of southern Ontario and western Quebec -- one that includes large hail, damaging winds, and the threat for tornadoes. Be sure to remain weather-aware

  • Heavy rain and ‘life-threatening flooding’ hit South Florida, prompting the governor to declare an emergency

    The Miami area faces dangerous flooding Wednesday as repeated bouts of torrential rain deluge Florida, flooding streets and neighborhoods and stranding travelers.

  • Bear attack on 2 hikers in Waterton Lakes National Park triggers trail closures

    Parks Canada has issued an area closure notice in Waterton Lakes National Park after two people were attacked by a bear.The two hikers were scrambling up Ruby Ridge from Crandell Lake on Tuesday at about 2 p.m. when they encountered the bear, Parks Canada said in a statement."The bear charged the pair and both individuals were injured in the attack. Bear spray was deployed and the bear disengaged, allowing the pair to leave the area," the release said.The pair were able to hike out and were take

  • Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone park fulfills Lakota prophecy

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.

  • Watch where you swim! There are 4 of the most dangerous critters along SC shores

    Watch out where you swim this summer. Here are four of the most dangerous critters that live along South Carolina shores.

  • Tropical storm brewing? New system has highest chance yet this year, forecasters say.

    While Florida copes with damaging flooding, forecasters were turning their eyes Thursday to another storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Bye bye, El Nino. Cooler hurricane-helping La Nina to replace the phenomenon that adds heat to Earth

    The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone. It's cool flip side, La Nina, is likely to breeze in just in time for peak Atlantic hurricane season, federal meteorologists said.

  • New tornado warning issued in southern Ontario amid severe storms

    Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions on Thursday as severe thunderstorms sweep through portions of southern Ontario and southern Quebec

  • Fort Lauderdale's airport flooded again with more than a foot of rain across South Florida

    A tropical disturbance that was capable of producing rainfall rates of 4-6 inches per hour Wednesday caused flooding around Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and triggered the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Emergency.

  • South Florida has been hit by dangerous rainfall. Here’s what it looks like

    Parts of Broward and Miami are underwater following severe storms.

  • 6 Most Expensive Car Repairs for Hybrids and EVs

    Hybrid cars and electric vehicles, otherwise known as EVs, are meant to help you save -- on gas, on your wallet and on the impact fossil fuels have on the climate. Consumer Reports suggested that it...

  • Nova Scotia, Newfoundland push for quick passage of federal offshore accord changes

    OTTAWA — The governments of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador urged a Senate committee Thursday to quickly pass legislation that would help establish a wind industry off Canada’s East Coast.

  • National Hurricane Center tracking Invest 90-L as it moves across Florida

    National Hurricane Center tracking Invest 90-L as it moves across Florida

  • Commercial lobster sector concerned about out-of-season fishing in St. Marys Bay

    Officials with Fisheries and Oceans Canada in southwest Nova Scotia say they don't know how much lobster is being landed outside of the commercial fishing season in St. Marys Bay.That admission came during a meeting on Wednesday in Yarmouth as part of the advisory committee for Lobster Fishing Area 34, the lucrative fishing grounds from Digby to Baccaro Point.The meeting concentrated on conservation and protection, with fishermen and industry reps raising concerns about the amount of lobster Sip

  • Przewalski’s Horses Returned to the Steppes of Kazakhstan

    Seven endangered Przewalski’s horses were released onto the steppes of Kazakhstan on June 4 and 6, Prague Zoo said, following a cooperation between zoos in the Czech Republic, Germany, and the Kazakh military.Footage released by Prague Zoo shows one of the releases.One stallion, Zorro, and two mares, Zeta II and Ypsilonka, were released into the acclimation pen on the Altyn Dala on June 4, the zoo said.A further four mares, Tessa, Wespe, Umbra, and Sary, arrived from Berlin Zoo and were released on June 6.“The seven Przewalski’s that we transported here by two CASA planes represent the first individuals of this species in central Kazakhstan in hundreds of years,” Miroslav Bobek, director of Prague Zoo, said.“With this double transport, we have taken a major step towards returning the last wild horse to another area where it was found in the past.”The Przewalski’s horse is the last remaining fully wild horse in the world, native to the steppes of central Asia.It is classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List. Credit: Prague Zoo via Storyful

  • Work to resume on Calgary water pipe after injuries; consumption continues to rise

    CALGARY — Repairs to a fractured Calgary water pipe were to resume Thursday after two workers were injured at the site, while the city's mayor pleaded with residents to step up their conservation efforts.

  • The Cassowary Is the World's Most Dangerous Bird

    This exotic bird could seriously injure or kill a person or a dog in an instant with its deadly claws.

  • Russian barrage leaves Kyiv residents without power and water

    When the power goes down and the elevator stops working, Ukrainian couple Maryna and Valeriy Tkalich leave the pushchair on the ground floor and carry their two-month-old son up the 12 flights of stairs to their apartment instead. And once authorities in Kyiv have notified residents of upcoming scheduled electricity outages, the Tkaliches rush to bathe little Marian and prepare food for the family before the lights go out and taps run dry. Such disruptions are becoming increasingly common for the city's population of about three million people, after Russia began pummelling the country's energy system in late March, cutting out half of its generating capacity.