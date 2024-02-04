Grammys 2024: When and how to watch as Taylor Swift set to break records

The 2024 Grammy Awards take place on Sunday 4 February, with female artists set to dominate major categories including the night’s top prize, Album of the Year.

The majority of nominees for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year are women, with Taylor Swift up against fellow stars such as Billie Eilish, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.

A number of artists will perform live during the ceremony, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, scheduled to sing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.

Nominees Eilish, Rodrigo, Dua Lipa will also perform, along with Billy Joel, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, and Burna Boy, plus a special appearance from U2 at the Las Vegas Sphere, where they have been headlining a months-long residency. Sources say Tracy Chapman will join Combs for a performance of her hit “Fast Car”, which he covered for a viral hit last year.

SZA is going into the night with nine nominations, and is one of several artists who could break music industry records this weekend. If she manages to win at least seven of those, she would become the female artist with the most ever wins in a single night. Adele and Beyoncé currently joint-hold that record with six wins in one ceremony.

Grammy Awards 2024 key points

Everything you need to know ahead of the Grammy Awards this Sunday

Inside the 2024 Grammys luxury gift bag worth $36,000

Who’s performing at the Grammys this year?

When and how to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards

18:36 , Roisin O'Connor

We’re oh-so close to the main event, with just a few hours to go.

Stars will begin walking the red carpet from around 6pm PT (11pm GMT), which you can watch live on Entertainment Tonight and E! in the US.

The main Grammys show, where you’ll get to see the big awards including Song, Record and Album of the Year handed out, begins at 8am PT (1am GMT) and be broadcast live from the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena on CBS.

You can stream the Grammys in the US if you have a premium subscription to Paramount+ with the Showtime add-on. Live TV streaming services including CBS in their lineup, such as Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV will also be showing the awards ceremony.

Lana Del Rey at the Grammys pre-gala event on Saturday 3 February (Invision)

Olivia Rodrigo, GUTS review: Even angrier, wittier and rockier than her excellent debut

18:31 , Roisin O'Connor

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the favourites to win the coveted Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Check out what our critic Helen Brown made of her second album GUTS (reader, she loved it).

Olivia Rodrigo is even angrier, wittier and rockier on second album GUTS – review

The full list of Grammy Awards 2024 nominations

18:01 , Roisin O'Connor

The Grammy Awards could be in for another “Year of Women” at this year’s ceremony, after female artists swept the board of nominations in a number of the top categories.

SZA, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo are all up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year Category.

Four songs from Barbie: The Album were nominated for the Best Song Written for Visual Media category, with the favourite track “I’m Just Ken”, sung by Ryan Gosling, getting a nomination.

Swift has broken the record for being the most-nominated artist for the Song Of The Year category, with her bop “Anti-Hero” bringing her back into that category for another year and overtaking Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who were previously the most-nominated in that category.

And since Swift was nominated for Album of the Year, she’s on track to make history as the only artist ever – male or female – to win four times, since the singer is currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

Grammy Awards 2024: The full list of nominations

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation review: A lovely, long bask in the pop star’s maturing talent

17:31 , Roisin O'Connor

Endless Summer Vacation is a lovely bask in Miley Cyrus’s maturing talent – review

Lana Del Rey review, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd: Alluring, introspective and a little long

17:01 , Roisin O'Connor

“I’d go on a seven-minute rant with a repetitive melody,” Lana Del Rey recently told Billie Eilish in an interview about her writing process for Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Indeed, many of the songs on her newly released ninth album do fit that description. They are long and can be repetitive, but truly, a rant has never sounded so alluring.

Read Annabel Nugent’s review of Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as it competes with records by Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA for Album of the Year:

Lana Del Rey’s ninth album is alluring, introspective and a little long – review

Janelle Monáe, The Age of Pleasure review: A frothy, horny ode to erotic delight

16:31 , Roisin O'Connor

“As if recorded off the edge of an infinity pool, this tight collection of 14 tracks – many of them brief, lush interludes – embraces laidback cool while endlessly calling back to the pioneers of Black soul,” critic Adam White wrote of Janelle Monae’s Grammy-nominated album, The Age of Pleasure.

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeats titan Fela, supplies shimmering brass on the braggadocious “Float”. “Champagne S***” is a mélange of marching band horns and dancehall synths. Grace Jones rocks up, cooing in French (“Trouble, trouble, trouble,” she purrs) before peacing out. “Lipstick Lover” bounces on a vintage reggae groove.

Read the full five-star review here:

boygenius, the record review: Indie supergroup are greater than the sum of their parts on spectacular debut

16:01 , Roisin O'Connor

As the indie supergroup comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker are up for the night’s biggest prize, Album of the Year, let’s take a look at what our albums critic had to say about it:

boygenius are greater than the sum of their parts on a spectacular debut – review

Taylor Swift dances to Bad Bunny at the 2023 Grammys

15:31 , Roisin O'Connor

Who’s performing at the Grammy Awards this year?

15:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Who’s sitting where at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

14:31 , Roisin O'Connor

Taylor Swift’s table buddy for the 2024 Grammy Awards has been announced.

The 34-year-old “Style” vocalist will attend the 66th annual ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 4 February. While fans were hoping for Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to make their red-carpet debut there, the NFL tight end can’t accompany her. Kelce will be occupied at practice before Super Bowl LVIII the following Sunday.

Though we can’t expect a Travis and Taylor table moment, the spot next to the “Anti-Hero” artist has been filled by a broken-hearted ballad-singing icon like her. On 1 February, CBS posted a seating teaser on TikTok, revealing where Swift would be sat during the show.

Who’s sitting where at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Travis Kelce explains why he won't be able to join Taylor Swift at the Grammys

14:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Trevor Noah opens up on nerves ahead of hosting 2024 Grammy Awards

13:31 , Roisin O'Connor

What is Morgellons disease, the mysterious and controversial condition Joni Mitchell claims she has?

13:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Joni Mitchell is expected to make her first-ever Grammys performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday 4 February. The Canadian singer-songwriter, 80, has made only a handful of live performances after she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015.

Following her hospitalisation in 2015, much attention was placed on Mitchell’s rare condition – which she has spoken candidly about in the past – known as Morgellons disease. The little-known skin condition is characterised by patients as having biting and stinging sensations under the skin. However, the controversial condition has raised eyebrows among the medical community, many of who believe that its symptoms are caused by a psychiatric disorder.

What is Joni Mitchell’s mysterious illness Morgellons disease?

What’s inside this year’s Grammy Awards gift bags? The question is, what isn’t?

12:31 , Roisin O'Connor

The 2024 Grammy Awards are almost here, as the Recording Academy prepares for the biggest night in music. Much like every year, only some nominated musicians will be taking home the coveted prizes for Album of the Year or Song of the Year. However, not everyone will be leaving empty handed.

For the 25th year in a row, Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets will be handing out luxury gift bags to presenters and performers, including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and returning host Trevor Noah. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2024 Grammys gift bags are valued at $36,000 and include a variety of lavish products inside.

Let’s take a peek:

The huge Grammys record Taylor Swift could break this year

12:01 , Roisin O'Connor

The 2024 Grammys are taking place tonight, where some of the world’s biggest artists will celebrate achivements and success in music from over the past 12 months.

Leading this year’s nominees is R&B singer-songwriter SZA with nine nods, including Album of the Year, Best Record and Best Song. Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and producer Serban Ghenea follow closely behind with seven a piece.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift landed six total nods and will compete in each of the major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Here are the records that could be shattered tonight:

The huge Grammys record Taylor Swift could break this year

Will Travis Kelce be at the Grammys with Taylor Swift?

11:31 , Roisin O'Connor

Sad news, TnT fans, Travis Kelce will not be at the Grammys with Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday 31 January, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke on The Pat McAfee Show , where he opened up about his relationship with the singer and how much he wishes he could be her date at the awards show.

“It’s exciting for me, but it’s all brand new, man,” Kelce told the talk show host about the increased spotlight from his relationship. “From having the paparazzi follow me every single day into work, to just everybody having my name on their talk show every single day, whether it’s sports, whether it’s not sports, you know, it’s just been a crazy, crazy ride I could have never anticipated.”

“But I’m having fun with it,” he added. “The majority of the world is having fun with it... All the cranky NFL fans, we’re slowly bringing them in.”

Swift has attended Kelce’s football games starting in September, going on to attend a total of 12 games, with the Super Bowl marking her 13th. Following the team’s win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday 28 January, the Grammy winner was attempting to quietly leave M&T Bank Stadium to head to an after-party to celebrate the Chiefs and Travis Kelce’s win when a fan noticed her and shouted, “You did that s**t!”

Will Travis Kelce be at the Grammys with Taylor Swift?

Flashback: Best looks at the 2023 Grammys

11:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Trevor Noah, the charismatic presenter hosting the Grammys for the fourth year running

10:30 , Roisin O'Connor

The 2024 Grammy Awards will welcome Trevor Noah back to host the biggest night in music for the fourth consecutive year.

The former Daily Show star will return to the Grammys stage on Sunday (4 February) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Noah’s return comes in the wake of Jo Koy’s calamitous hosting job at the 2024 Golden Globes, in which he made a joke about Taylor Swift that elicited a steely look from the pop star herself.

The 39-year-old South African comedian, however, is likely to fare much better, not least because he’s already well-known by the A-list stars expected to attend the ceremony.

Trevor Noah, the charismatic presenter hosting the Grammys for the fourth time

What’s inside this year’s Grammy Awards gift bags? The question is, what isn’t?

10:01 , Roisin O'Connor

Who’s performing at the Grammy Awards this year?

09:31 , Roisin O'Connor

Joni Mitchell has been announced as a surprise performer at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The legendary artist, 80, will sing at the ceremony for the first time on Sunday 4 February, along with fellow artists Billie Eilish, SZA, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Burna Boy and Billy Joel.

U2’s performance will be broadcast live from Las Vegas’s headline-making new venue, the Sphere, where they have been hosting a months-long residency – U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere – that will conclude on 2 March.

Billboard reports that Taylor Swift will not perform but she will be at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Joel will perform his first single in almost two decades, “Turn the Lights Back On”, while Combs will duet with Tracy Chapman on her song “Fast Car”, which he covered last year.

Burna Boy is expected to perform with 21 Savage and Brandy, while Mitchell is teed up for a duet with Brandi Carlile.

Flashback: Lizzo films the moment Harry Styles wins Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards 2023

09:01 , Roisin O'Connor

From an iconic no-pants look to disco-ball chic, Taylor Swift’s most unforgettable red carpet looks

08:40 , Roisin O'Connor

At this point, Taylor Swift’s icon status isn’t up for debate. The 34-year-old Grammy winner could step out in a pair of leggings and make a statement (she has). As “mother” to many, Swift is praised for her multiplatinum-selling ballads and her bold reputation – especially on the red carpet.

Between dazzling cues to unreleased music and an affection for a Midnights blue, the “Anti-Hero” singer’s style sense personifies her. Her style doesn’t follow trends, it encapsulates her individuality (with a lot of sparkle). And like her music, Swift’s fashion is an ode to her many eras.

Since her 2006 red carpet debut for the Country Music Television Awards, the “Fifteen” artist has stunned in front of flashing cameras in long, Folklore-esque gowns, patterned dresses, and sophisticated suit sets. Now, as the 2024 Grammys approach, eager fans await Swift’s arrival, placing bets on what the heroine might wear.

In the meantime, we’ve plucked Swift’s best red carpet looks from the past 18 years of her stardom.

Taylor Swift’s most unforgettable red carpet looks

Who’s performing at the Grammy Awards this year?

08:39 , Roisin O'Connor

Joni Mitchell has been announced as a surprise performer at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The legendary artist, 80, will sing at the ceremony for the first time on Sunday 4 February, along with fellow artists Billie Eilish, SZA, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Burna Boy and Billy Joel.

U2’s performance will be broadcast live from Las Vegas’s headline-making new venue, the Sphere, where they have been hosting a months-long residency – U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere – that will conclude on 2 March.

Billboard reports that Taylor Swift will not perform but she will be at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Joel will perform his first single in almost two decades, “Turn the Lights Back On”, while Combs will duet with Tracy Chapman on her song “Fast Car”, which he covered last year.

Burna Boy is expected to perform with 21 Savage and Brandy, while Mitchell is teed up for a duet with Brandi Carlile.

From Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey: The full list of Grammy Awards 2024 nominations

08:30 , Roisin O'Connor

The Grammy Awards could be in for another “Year of Women” at this year’s ceremony, after female artists swept the board of nominations in a number of the top categories.

SZA, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo are all up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year Category.

Four songs from Barbie: The Album were nominated for the Best Song Written for Visual Media category, with the favourite track “I’m Just Ken”, sung by Ryan Gosling, getting a nomination.

Swift has broken the record for being the most-nominated artist for the Song Of The Year category, with her bop “Anti-Hero” bringing her back into that category for another year and overtaking Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who were previously the most-nominated in that category.

And since Swift was nominated for Album of the Year, she’s on track to make history as the only artist ever – male or female – to win four times, since the singer is currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

Take a look at the nominations in full:

Grammy Awards 2024: The full list of nominations

08:04 , Roisin O'Connor

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for the Grammy Awards 2024!

It’s the big day, and we only have a short while until we get to find out who’s walking home with some of the biggest prizes in music.

It’s looking a lot like we could be in for another “Year of the Women”, 25 years after female artists including Celine Dion and Lauryn Hill famously dominated at the ceremony back in 1999.

SZA, the most-nominated singer at this year’s awards show, came close to matching Hill’s record-breaking run with nine nominations, while artists including Victoria Monet, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Janelle Monae and Lana Del Rey are also vying for the night’s top awards.

Who will win? As always, that’s anybody’s guess. You can find my predictions right here:

Grammys 2024 predictions: Who will win the big four categories?