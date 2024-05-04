Green Party: Co-leaders hail highest number of councillors

Carla Denyer, who leads the party jointly with Adrian Ramsay, said voters in Bristol had chosen pluralism after the Greens were elected as the biggest party on the City Council [PA Media]

The Green Party has hailed a "record-breaking" campaign after securing its highest amount of elected councillors.

Going into Thursday's local elections in England, the Green's started with 738 councillors on 167 councils - according to the latest results the party currently has 803 councillors.

The Greens also became the biggest party on Bristol City Council - but fell short of an overall majority.

"We're emerging with a new, even higher record," co-leader Adrian Ramsay said.

The Greens also became the largest party on Hastings Borough Council and have big numbers on councils including East Hertfordshire, Babergh, East Suffolk, Mid Suffolk, Lewes, Folkestone and Hythe and the Forest of Dean.

Elsewhere, the Greens won their first councillors on Newcastle, Sefton and Redditch councils.

Co-leader Carla Denyer attributed the performance to a drop in Labour votes because of the party's position on Gaza.

She said: "I have met many voters on doorsteps who brought it up proactively as an issue with me for why they had perhaps been giving the Labour party the benefit of the doubt and giving them one last chance after a number of U-turns on policies they cared about.

"The Labour party's position on Israel and Gaza was the final straw, it was very much a sense I have had from voters - this has been a long time coming."

Labour's deputy national campaign co-ordinator admitted the party has "a great deal of work to do to rebuild trust with Muslim communities".

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Ellie Reeves said Labour fell back in some areas adding they "understand people's concerns about what's happening in Gaza".