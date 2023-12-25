Greg Cote Show podcast: Merry Christmas as we unwrap a new ‘Greg Doesn’t Know (Holiday) Movies’

The new Greg Cote Show episode, out now, is a special one. Lots of other podcasts take the holidays off. They’re lazy! Not us! We’re here for you with a new, shorter episode dropping on Christmas morning and spreading holiday cheer through your whole week.

It’s “Greg Doesn’t Know (Holiday) Movies!” -- a Santa-approved edition of one of our most popular occasional features.

Younger son Michael joins in and everything goes of the rails, from a horribly botched group version of Little Drummer Boy to Michael’s chaotic, disjointed effort as ‘Movies’ host.

Lots of laughs amid the chaos, though, and best of all, the episode is only 25 minutes!

This is our 199th episode overall (and 53rd and last of 2023) and we welcome you back as always, our pod family.

Our 200th episode drops on New Year’s Day and it’ll be a special celebration.

Hear all of this and more in the newest GCS. Aside from the occasional bonus episode, a new show drops every Monday morning at 7 ET on Apple Podcasts, Spotify -- wherever you pod, including of course at miamiherald.com. Find our entire show catalog with all 198 episodes HERE. (The show also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m.).

Our podcast debuted in March 2020 just as the pandemic hit. (Coincidence; don’t blame us). We thank you all, pod family, for your great and growing support. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow and tell your friends, too! We now also have a teaser video out each week on the Miami Herald YouTube channel to preview the latest episode. Check it out.

Also visit thegregcoteshow.com website and click “Shop” for our merch store. Check out our new Greg’s Lobos/AMFFFT designs plus our most-popular ‘Nice Hat’ series. Also: Jumpin’ Charlie/Baaaaay items as well as signature designs featuring the Lobos, GCS logo, Nellie’s Diner, ‘Floating Head’ and more! (ShoppinIt.) Also check out our podcast’s YouTube channel.