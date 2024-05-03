Greg Gutfeld Claims There’s ‘No Islamophobia’ on College Campuses

Fox News

Fox News host Greg Gutfled on Thursday made the sweeping claim that amid the pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, there haven’t been any instances of Islamophobia.

On The Five, Gutfeld took issue with President Joe Biden’s remarks earlier in the day in which he condemned both antisemitism and Islamophobia.

In a speech from the White House, Biden said that “there should be no place on any campus, no place in America for antisemitism or threats of violence against Jewish students,” adding: “There is no place for hate speech or violence of any kind, whether it’s antisemitism, Islamophobia, or discrimination against Arab Americans or Palestinian Americans.”

Hearing that, Gutfeld decided to claim Biden was perpetuating a “hoax,” and did Donald Trump’s bidding by defending his comments after the deadly and violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

"Now we have a real ‘fine people' hoax!” Gutfeld insisted, refusing to admit that Trump said that there were “very fine people” participating in the “Unite the Right” rally and in the counter-protest. “Joe Biden came out and said, you know, we have to condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia. There is no Islamophobia present! There isn’t that there!"

The Department of Education lists dozens of active “shared ancestry investigations,” although they do not specify the nature of the complaint.

However, The Guardian reports that the federal government is looking into alleged discrimination against Emory University students with Palestinian, Muslim or Arab roots—one of “at least six” similar claims, including ones at Columbia, where student activity has created national interest.

