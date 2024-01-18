A growing grocery chain is opening a new Miami location with a weekend of freebies

Sprouts Farmers Market starts 2024 off fresh with the opening of its newest store in Miami’s Coconut Grove on Friday morning.

The new Sprouts, the seventh in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area, flings open its doors at 7 a.m. Jan. 19. You might want to get there early for the 6:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting to get a better chance at some opening gifts.

Expect specials for early birds, and the treats extend through the weekend at the store, 2750 SW 27th Ter..

Grand opening weekend events

File photo of a Sprouts grand opening. A similar new location in the Coconut Grove area of Miami at 2750 SW 27th Terrace opens on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Here are some of the opening weekend lures:

▪ A pop-up party out front. From Friday through Sunday on opening weekend, the 24,000-square-foot Grove Sprouts store gives customers a chance to sample seasonal produce from the tasting bar, participate in a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce and other activities to sample some of the foods for sale. The promotion runs 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Why the emphasis on produce? Sprouts focuses on fresh and organic produce. The produce sections at other major chains like Publix and Winn-Dixie and Whole Foods Market gets pride of place inside those stores. Sprouts juices the floor space formula by making the produce section the main event.

▪ The first 100 shoppers starting at 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday will receive a free ‘Goodness it’s Free’ reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples.

▪ The Vendor Village inside the store will let shoppers taste new products while they shop from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

▪ Website deals. Shoppers can have a chance at a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on Jan. 21 when they sign up via the www.sprouts.com/store/fl/coconut-grove/miami-27th-ave/ website.

▪ Text or use the app for more deals. Download the Sprouts app via the website. Then text COCO to 777-688 and scan the app’s barcode at checkout for 20% off purchases over grand opening weekend. You can do that for up to two redemptions per Sprouts account per day. Sprouts’ weekly ad will be visible on the app and there are digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month on the app.

“This new addition to our community not only provides access to fresh, healthy food options but also creates job opportunities for our residents,” said Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez in a statement provided by Sprouts.

Sprouts’ produce sections are the main event at its stores.

Store hours

The Grove location will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.