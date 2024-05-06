Guy Fieri Crashed A Wedding & Poured Tequila Straight Into The Bride's Mouth

Wedding crashers typically get a bad rap, but not when it's Guy Fieri. The food icon was welcomed with open arms this pasty weekend when he made a surprise appearance at newlyweds Claudia and Jason's wedding in New Jersey.

The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives star was in town to film the latest season of his Food Network series. He casually strolled up to the couple while they snapped wedding photos outside Asbury Park's Homesick restaurant. In fact, wedding photographer Alli Rockafellow caught the whole thing on camera.

"Claudia + Jason got married today and got the best surprise EVER when @guyfieri ran up during their group pic outside!! BEST WEDDING EVER!!!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos documenting the surprise drop-in.

Rockafellow even captured a shot of the celebrity chef pouring his Santo Tequila directly into the bride's mouth as guests cheered them on.

"My back was towards him so as he ran into the picture, my bride's father, Larry Falcone, ran up [and] was the first to welcome him over into the group," Rockafellow told NJ.com. "Everyone saw him as he ran over and they were jumping up and down with excitement,” she said, adding that the TV personality signed a bottle of his tequila for the newly married couple."

While the couple was clearly thrilled over the Guy's wedding day surprise, they weren't the only ones. Fans chimed in with their own excitement. "So freakin cool! Talk about the party of the century," one user wrote.

"Can confirm been to a wedding with @guyfieri and he’s the GOAT 🐐."

It wasn't Fieri's first stop of the evening either. The Triple D host grabbed dinner at Japanese restaurant Taka with a group of 12. He reportedly ordered "a ton of apps and sushi" before tackling entrees, including "salmon, Branzino, short rib, and chicken teriyaki," according to the manager Greg Laplaca.

Fieri's wedding shenanigans comes fresh off the news of his own wife's struggle over their soon-to-be-empty nest. The couple's youngest, Ryder, is gearing up for college in the fall at San Diego State University.

"I am on the road a lot. I'm busy. I'm doing things, and her number one priority has been doing a great job of taking care of the family. And now she's feeling it," Fieri said, according to People.

"We're just like, 'Lori is going to enroll, and go to continuing education,'" he later added.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Fieri has been sharing her mixed emotions on Instagram. Just last month, she shared a snap for Ryder's prom, writing, "Last one 😢 I’m not ready for him to leave the nest."

