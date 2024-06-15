Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Photo with Son Moses from His High School Graduation

The Goop founder's 18-year-old son graduated late last month

Donato Sardella/Getty; Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow (L) and her son Moses.

Gwyneth Paltrow is one proud mom!

On Friday, June 14, the Goop founder, 51, took part in a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. In one post, she shared a sweet moment with her son Moses, 18, that appeared to be from his recent high school graduation.

In an answer to a follower asking for Paltrow's "last picture of you and your children," the actress shared an adorable photo from the May 30 event — which she attended alongside her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and the couple's other child, daughter Apple, 20.

A smiling Paltrow leaned up to plant a kiss on her son's cheek in the snapshot, as he sweetly scrunched his face and grinned.

Donato Sardella/Getty Gwyneth Paltrow and her son Moses at his high school graduation in May 2024.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids: All About Apple and Moses

Elsewhere in the personal Q&A session, one follower asked Paltrow how to know when someone is "husband material," to which the Goop founder shared a thoughtful list of her "criteria," which included questions for her fans to ask themselves.

Among them were, "Is he my best friend?" and "Do we have good chemistry?" She also threw in one playful question: "Does he like Oysters?"



Donato Sardella/Getty Gwyneth Paltrow takes part in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Friday, 14 June.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Daughter Apple on Her 20th Birthday: 'Everything to Me'

Later, in an answer to a follower's question about her "favorite picture with Brad," Paltrow posted a sweet selfie of herself and her husband Brad Falchuck, noting, "I don't know if it's my favorite necessarily, but it's from two nights ago."

The pair married in 2018 following Paltrow's split from Martin, 47, in 2013.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Donato Sardella/Getty Gwyneth Paltrow posts a photo with husband Brad Falchuk on her Instagram Stories on Friday, 14 June.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline

While the actress has been celebrating Moses lately, she also honored Apple on Instagram in celebration of her 20th birthday last month.

Paltrow's sweet May 14 post featured several throwback photos of herself and her daughter, including one of them cuddled up together in a bed when Apple was a baby, an adorable snap of Apple as a toddler and a more recent shot of her daughter grown up.

"Happy 20th birthday, @applemartin 💕How can it be that you are 20 today? It feels surreal! You are the most extraordinary, the most hilarious, the most brilliant.. I love your WWII insights as much as I love your physical comedy," she wrote in the post's caption.

Paltrow added, "You are the most fun to be with and you have always been. From those days when it was always you and me to now, you are my lil ride or die. You are everything to me and I am so proud of you. Have the best day, my peanut. 💕mama."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.