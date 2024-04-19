Hall in Maxwell bustling with bowling and other gatherings

While rentals were down slightly because of repairs done, there is strong community interest in the hall, the yearly report from the Maxwell Hall board said.

With the bowling league, senior group and rentals, there were about 222 days with usage said the report, received by council on April 3.

Maxwell hall under its Memorandum of Under­standing with the municipality sets its own rates, Coun. Nadia Dubyk noted, so they are different than the other standard rates.

The revenue stays with the Maxwell board and is used to cover operational costs, and small minor repairs.

Director Michele Harris said the MOU is long-standing, and the board runs the day-to-day operations.

In 2023, groundwater leakage to the foundation had to be addressed. The Hall Board contributed about $9,000 to that almost $40,000 project.

Mayor Paul McQueen said that paying almost 25 percent to the repairs was a notable contribution.

The report on revenues is done for transparency. The next council meeting will see a report from the Eugenia group which operates the boat launch.

Deputy Mayor Dane Nielsen observed that the MOU is in place until December of 2026. Ms Harris confirmed that MOUs run the term of council, although either party can end the agreement with notice.

Mayor Paul McQueen has attended two of the board meetings, now that he is the municipal representative.

He drew attention to the board’s comment that it has positive communication with the municipal staff. He passed on that the hall has a separate cell phone for making the bookings.

The Mayor recalled that both he and Coun. Dan Wickens spent their kindergarten years in the school before Osprey Central School opened.

The 2024 rental rates are $160 for a dance or buck and doe, banquets, reunions or adult birthday party - $100; Children’s birthday party - $40; Hall only $60; Kitchen only - $40; Bowling Alley - $45. Renters are responsible for clean-up.

Free rentals are provided to the Maxwell Seniors, as well as in-kind usage to Feversham Jr. Ag Society, and Osprey Museum.

It was noted that the bowling alley also provides employment to youth as pin-setters for the two lanes.

There are repairs needed in the future due to the fire inspection and building assessment report, to which the board expects to contribute.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Flesherton Advance