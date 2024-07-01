Halton Police and Oakville Municipal Enforcement launch project to enhance park safety

The Halton Regional Police Service, in collaboration with Oakville Municipal Enforcement Services, has announced the commencement of its annual initiative, Police on Park Patrol (POPP), which aims to ensure public safety in Oakville's parks, school grounds, and trail systems during the summer months.

As warmer weather draws more Oakville residents to outdoor spaces, HRPS and Municipal Enforcement Services anticipate increasing complaints and service calls related to issues within these public areas.

Project POPP will feature heightened patrols across various municipal parks, school properties, and trails throughout Oakville. Enforcement efforts will focus on town by-laws and Provincial and Criminal statutes, addressing concerns such as mischief, loitering, underage drinking and drug use, disturbances, and noise complaints.

Scheduled to commence on June 28, 2024, and conclude on September 1, 2024, this initiative underscores HRPS and its partners' commitment to community safety through proactive prevention, educational outreach, and enforcement measures.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter