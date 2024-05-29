Heather El Moussa Slaps Husband Tarek When He Mistakes Ex Christina Hall for Her in “Flip Off” Promo

The HGTV stars shared a cheeky video skit to tease their upcoming HGTV competition series that will see the exes face off alongside their new spouses

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa is still having trouble telling his current wife and his ex apart in a spicy new promo for their upcoming show.

In a video skit shared on Instagram Wednesday, Tarek, 42, and wife Heather El Moussa, 36, enter a coffee shop and Heather asks him to order her a chai latte.

When he approaches a blonde woman from behind with a cup bearing Heather’s name, his ex wife and former Flip or Flop costar Christina Hall, 40 — dressed identically to Heather, in a white long-sleeved shirt and pleated miniskirt — turns around, seemingly irritated at the mixup.

Heather then walks up and exclaims “Excuse me?!” before slapping her husband across the face.

“Well, I guess it is confusing,” says Tarek, poking fun at the pair’s resemblance.

Christina’s current husband, Josh Hall, replied to the post with a facepalm emoji.

HGTV announced earlier in May that the two couples will compete against each other in a new series called The Flip Off, set to premiere in 2025. The show marks Tarek and Christina's first time working together since the abrupt end of Flip or Flop after 9 years in March 2022.

HGTV/YouTube

According to a release from the network, in The Flip Off, the home renovation stars will "throw down" to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain."

The exes have already appeared together in a series of playful clips teasing the new series.

In one previous video, Heather and Christina sport matching black strapless tops and jeans. “Hi I’m Christina,” Heather says. "I'm Heather!," Christina replies.

Heather clarifies, “Wait no, that’s not right.” The two women twirl their similar blonde locks as Christina jokes, “Must be all that bleach.”



Instagram

In another Instagram video posted by Tarek, he pretends to answer a phone call from Christina, and the caller ID image pictures an infamous dispute between the two couples at Tarek and Christina's son Brayden’s soccer game in 2022.

Following the highly publicized argument, they released a joint statement shared with PEOPLE that read: "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved, We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."

Tarek El Moussa/instagram; Paul Archuleta/filmmagic

Josh, 43, fired back after Tarek posted the video referencing their conflict, commenting, “How long does it take you to wipe the makeup off of your phone after taking a call?”



Tarek responded, “I don’t wear makeup. I’m [sic] just naturally look perfect.”

Christina commented on the video with a dig at Tarek, writing, “Well… I went to buy your book to get some pointers, but they told me they only carry best sellers.. any idea where I can find it?!”

Chris Polk/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa

Tarek released his tell-all memoir, Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress—in Real Estate, Business, and Life, in February, which detailed his marital problems with Christina, including a harrowing 2016 incident involving a gun that led to their divorce.

Tarek and Christina were married from 2009 to 2016 and share two children: son Brayden, 8, and daughter Taylor, 13.

Since ending their long-running series Flip or Flop, on which they continued to co-star for several seasons after they split, both HGTV hosts have launched other series on the network.

Christina currently stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country with Hall, whom she married in 2022. Tarek starred on Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and now appears alongside Heather on The Flipping El Moussas.

Christina Hall Instagram Christina Hall, Josh Hall, Taylor El Moussa, Brayden El Moussa, and Hudson Anstead.

Tarek met Heather, who was a series regular on Netflix’s Selling Sunset up until season 7, in 2019, and they were married in 2021. They welcomed their son Tristan in 2023.

Christina also shares son Hudson, 4, with her second husband Ant Anstead, to whom she was married from 2018 to 2021.

HGTV officially announced they'd reunite for The Flip Off on May 15 and dropped a teaser trailer for the show.

I never thought I’d be doing this," Christina says in a voiceover in the dramatic first look.

Adds Tarek, "This is one of the defining moments of my life."



