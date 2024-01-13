Quebec to feel the worst of the storm Saturday as snow, winds ramp up

Winter is showing Eastern Canada this week it is just getting started.

Another significant winter storm is impacting southern Quebec with heavy snow, strong wind gusts, and a little bit of mixing and rain.

The worst of the conditions are expected Saturday, making for treacherous travelling conditions. Stay off the roads, if you can, as intense wind gusts will reach 50-80+ km/h, making for blowing snow that will greatly reduce visibility.

By the time the storm wraps up, some centres could see up to 40 cm of snow.

Through Saturday

Heavier snowfall is forecast in downtown Montreal this time around, up to 25 cm in some cases. Extreme southern sections of the island will be dealing with mixing and lighter snowfall totals. Mont Tremblant continues to be hammered by snow this week, after receiving over 30 cm in the last storm.

The heaviest snow will also be met with 50-80+ km/h wind gusts, which may create blowing snow, white outs and problematic winter driving through Saturday as the winds continue to roar into the afternoon.

This is especially true near Quebec City and the Eastern Townships.

By the end of the storm, we’ll likely see up to 25 cm of snow across the Montreal area, but amounts will stay closer to 10 cm in the downtown and south, with totals upward of 25 cm toward Laval and Blainville. We could see snowfall accumulations of 25-40 cm north of the St. Lawrence.

Conditions improve Saturday evening in the south, as snow makes its way through the Gaspe peninsula. Quebec will be left with a week of below-freezing temperatures and piercing wind chills, for the first time this winter season.

An Arctic air mass filling in behind the departing storm will leave behind an entire week’s worth of subfreezing temperatures and piercing wind chills for the first time this season.

