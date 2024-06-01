Heavy rain forecast for Lower Mainland prompts weather statement

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of heavy rain in parts of Metro Vancouver and southwest British Columbia on Sunday.

Up to 60 millimetres of rain could fall on Metro Vancouver's North Shore and northeast sections and on Howe Sound, and northern sections of the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, the forecaster said.

The rain will begin Sunday morning and intensify late in the afternoon, before easing on Monday, according to the statement.

Environment Canada said the heavy rain could cause flash floods and water pooling, and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

People are pictured during a period of rain in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Environment Canada said up to 60 millimetres of rain could fall in Metro Vancouver on Sunday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

While it is expected to be cool in the days ahead, forecasters warned that "above normal" temperatures are set to hit B.C. this summer.

"We will stay in cooler temperatures for another six or so days before we go into a heat event next weekend or late next week and likely remain in warmer probabilities for the rest of the month," said Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

According to Castellan, northwest B.C. and the central Interior have seen a "fairly normal" spring so far with more precipitation than usual in May, while the northeast region has faced a major rainfall deficit.

Air conditioners in the windows of English Bay Hotel in the West End of Vancouver.

Forecasters have warned of 'above normal' temperatures in B.C. this summer. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

June's weather outlook indicates a probability of below-normal precipitation across the B.C. Interior as the month unfolds, according to Environment Canada.

In addition to the special weather statement warning of heavy rain, a smoky skies bulletin is also in place for much of northeast B.C., including Fort Nelson, due to wildfire smoke.

The bulletin said smoke is likely to be patchy and downwind of active fires in the region, and it urged people to limit their time outdoors.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said 108 fires, mostly in the northeast, were actively burning in the province as of 2 p.m. PT Saturday.